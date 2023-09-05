BULLHEAD CITY — Thirty-five expecting mothers will be treated to a baby shower this month in a community event hosted by the Bullhead City Moms Group.
The Community Baby Shower will be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Optimum Community Center, 2380 Optimum Way (formerly Suddenlink Way/Third Street).
Grace Hecht, administrator of the Bullhead Moms Group and event coordinator, said the event is strictly for mothers who wouldn't otherwise have the opportunity to have one
"This isn't a mom having a baby shower and deciding to attend another one," Hecht said. "Honestly, it makes me want to cry. A baby shower is a milestone event."
The event is specifically for expecting moms with due dates between September and December.
"Even though we had a tiny window, 35 mothers signed up. I keep trying to plan small events, but they end up being big," Hecht laughed.
About half of the registered moms are from Bullhead City, with the other half from Fort Mohave. One mom is from Topock and another is from Laughlin.
The baby shower will provide both baby necessities and gifts for the expecting moms, and will be pumpkin themed.
"It'll be as cute as possible," Hecht said.
Additionally, two photographers will be present for maternity photos, and local organizations like First Things First will have tables to share information with the expecting moms.
The public is invited as well to celebrate and give encouragement to the expectant mothers, and Hecht hopes there will be at least one volunteer per mom.
In the event the Optimum Community Center's parking lot is filled, Amazing Grace Fellowship will provide transportation to and from the bottom of the hill in a van.
Hecht said services for expecting mothers are lacking in the area, pointing out Bullhead City residents can't even have their children born in Bullhead City itself — Western Arizona Regional Medical Center ended maternity services in 2021.
"There's obviously a huge need in the community," said Grace Hecht.
The Community Baby Shower is accepting donations for gift baskets which will be presented to the expecting moms at the event.
Requested items include newborn diapers, newborn clothes (new), receiving blankets, blankets, baby carriers, diaper bags and bath supplies.
Drop-off locations include Mohave Valley Daily News, 2580 Highway 95, Unit 115; Mohave Environmental Labs, 2580 Landon Drive, Suite A; and La Tea Da's, 1595 Mohave Drive.
The final day to donate is Sept. 14.
For more information or to coordinate pick up for larger donations like cribs, contact Hecht at 928-444-2896. To register for the event, visit bullheadcitymomsgroup.com/blank-4.
