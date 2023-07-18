BULLHEAD CITY — The National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warning for the area through Saturday, with more historic high temperatures expected over the next six days.
The NWS Las Vegas bureau on Monday issued an update that places the Tri-state in the category of extreme heat risk through Saturday, meaning that very dangerous conditions will exist over a prolonged period.
Extreme heat risk can be "very dangerous to anyone without proper hydration or adequate cooling," the NWS bulletin said. "this is a multi-day excessive heat event. A prolonged period of heat is dangerous for everyone not prepared."
The entire Tri-state — Bullhead City, Laughlin, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores, Kingman/Golden Valley, Needles and Lake Havasu City — are placed in the extreme health risk category through Saturday, as is the entire Las Vegas Valley.
Residents are reminded to stay hydrated, avoid being outdoors during the heat of the day — typically from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — if possible and stay in a cool place whenever possible. Residents also are encouraged to check on their neighbors, especially those who might be more susceptible to heat-related illnesses because of existing medical conditions or the lack of adequate cooling and hydration.
According to the National Weather Service, the daytime high reached 120 degrees in Bullhead City on Saturday and hit 117 on Sunday. Highs this week are expected to be in the 115-120 range each day this week with overnight lows in the lower 90s, meaning no significant overnight relief is anticipated.
