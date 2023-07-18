0718.heat risk graphic

BULLHEAD CITY — The National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warning for the area through Saturday, with more historic high temperatures expected over the next six days.

The NWS Las Vegas bureau on Monday issued an update that places the Tri-state in the category of extreme heat risk through Saturday, meaning that very dangerous conditions will exist over a prolonged period.

