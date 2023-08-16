Selberg Associates provided this rendering of the combined activity center and nutrition center at the Bullhead City Senior Campus. Construction of the activity center should be complete in the next 12 months.
Selberg Associates provided this rendering of the combined activity center and nutrition center at the Bullhead City Senior Campus. Construction of the activity center should be complete in the next 12 months.
BULLHEAD CITY — Kim Cool sees the expanding Bullhead City Senior Campus as a land of opportunity.
"I am not sure if the happiest person on Earth is truly in Disneyworld or standing right before you now, speaking," Cool, Bullhead City's senior services program manager, said during Monday's groundbreaking for the activity center that will connect to the existing Senior Nutrition Center on Trane Road north of Bullhead City Hall.
"I am so excited about being a part of this project," Cool said, calling the process "eye-opening and rewarding."
The rewards are obvious: The 9,000-square-foot expansion will provide a 7,700-square-foot indoor facility for activities, meetings and other programs as well as a 1,300-square-foot outdoor patio that also will be used for activities. It also means that the smaller, older Senior Nutrition Center won't have to house all of those senior activities currently offered by the city.
"I know many seniors are quite anxious to get into those individual rooms and let our Senior Nutrition Center go back to being less activity-driven and more about nutrition," Cool said. "This new center was designed to encourage everyone, including younger seniors 50-plus, to participate in lots of ... indoor activities and movement to keep them healthy."
In Bullhead City, the senior population is a large audience. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, about 29%, or nearly 12,000 of the city's 41,000 residents, are 65 or older. Half are 50 or older — the median age is 51.5.
The four largest population segments, broken into five-year age spans, are 65-69 (about 3,900), 60-64 (3,700), 55-59 (3,300) and 70-74 (3,100). The largest segment not over 50 is 25-29, which was represented by about 2,900 residents in the 2020 Census.
Those numbers have long pushed the city for more opportunities for its aging population in what is viewed by many as a retirement community. Along with those opportunities comes greater need for help fulfilling them.
"This new building is going to allow for so many more opportunities — and that will require more volunteers," Cool said. "I urge any of you who have two to three hours a week to help by becoming a Senior Campus volunteer."
Volunteers perform a wide variety of functions on the Senior Campus, from preparation, transportation and cleanup of the Meals on Wheels and congregate meals programs to organizing and helping conduct activities ranging from card and table games, exercise classes, discussion groups, arts and crafts and other programs. As the menu of programs expands, so will the opportunities — and need — for more volunteers.
"If you can pass a background check and a drug screen, please see me," Cool said. "We can greatly use your help."
Cool can be reached at the Senior Campus, 2275 Trane Road, during normal hours of operation (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) or by calling 928-763-0193.
"Help us spread the word about what a great senior center we have here," Cool said, adding praise for city officials and staff for "helping make Bullhead City a great place for our senior population."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.