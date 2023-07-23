From left, Autumn Griffen, 9, Tracy Stewart, Teaga Griffen, 6, and Breanna Griffen took part in Friday's Family Bingo Night to benefit Saving Animals In Need Together, hosted by Bullhead City Mohave Valley Association of Realtors, 841 Hancock Road.
From left, Amie Christie adopted mom of SAINT rescue Leo watches as Leo gives Bullhead City Mayor Steve D'Amico a doggy kiss while SAINT President Donna Doyel takes a photo during Friday's Family Bingo Night fundraiser benefitting SAINT's emergency veterinary care program.
Cain, a beneficiary of SAINT's emergency veterinary services program, was treated for life-threatening injuries after he was rescued from the intake grates at Davis Dam. Cain was a special guest at Friday's Real Estate Association Family Bingo Night, posing with his adoptive family, from left, Shelley, Manny and Araya Hernandez.
From left, Autumn Griffen, 9, Tracy Stewart, Teaga Griffen, 6, and Breanna Griffen took part in Friday's Family Bingo Night to benefit Saving Animals In Need Together, hosted by Bullhead City Mohave Valley Association of Realtors, 841 Hancock Road.
DK McDonald/The Daily News
From left, Amie Christie adopted mom of SAINT rescue Leo watches as Leo gives Bullhead City Mayor Steve D'Amico a doggy kiss while SAINT President Donna Doyel takes a photo during Friday's Family Bingo Night fundraiser benefitting SAINT's emergency veterinary care program.
DK McDonald
Cain, a beneficiary of SAINT's emergency veterinary services program, was treated for life-threatening injuries after he was rescued from the intake grates at Davis Dam. Cain was a special guest at Friday's Real Estate Association Family Bingo Night, posing with his adoptive family, from left, Shelley, Manny and Araya Hernandez.
BULLHEAD CITY — Family Bingo Night paws-itively benefitted Saving Animals In Need Together.
"We're so honored they chose us," said Donna Doyel, SAINT president. "The money raised tonight goes to emergency veterinary care and the veterans' emergency pets care programs."
SAINT is a registered nonprofit pet welfare organization that works to improve the lives of animals through low-cost spay and neuter program, pet emergency medical fund and the Rozzi Saving Lives pet adoption program, which helps rehabilitate and re-home unwanted pets through volunteers and foster homes.
Attendees were introduced Cain and Leo — two rescues that benefitted from SAINT's emergency veterinary care program — in a special appearance.
Cain was terribly injured after being caught in the grates at the intake at Davis Dam, Doyel said. Leo, a stray about 4 months old, required a leg amputation after a severe injury and infection in a hind leg.
"Both Cain and Leo have been adopted into loving, forever homes," Doyel said.
Carl Folk, and his mother Mary Lou said they attended because they wanted to support SAINT.
"And we like bingo," said Mary Lou Folk. "There are some nice prizes over there, too."
Carl Folk said he was appreciative of all the Realtors who donated to make the evening possible.
"We thank them very much for supporting these events," he said.
Hosted by Bullhead City Mohave Valley Association of Realtors, the event was the Association's first bingo fundraiser with a focus on family participation.
"We came out to support SAINT," said Breanna Griffen, who attended with Tracy Stewart and Griffen's daughters Autumn and Teaga. "And the bingo should be fun, too."
The event was a member-supported event with 13 Realtors donating cash to purchase all the food and drinks, said Dana Walter, Association executive.
The first two rounds of bingo produced eight winners per round, who chose from prizes such as themed gift baskets aimed at adults, to toys and games for children with winning squares.
In addition to donating to host the event, Association members Bullhead Laughlin Realty, U.S. Southwest Real Estate, Next Wave Real Estate Investments, The Hassell Team, Colorado River Top Producers Realty and Black Mountain Realty donated to cover the cost of six adoptions.
The bingo night fundraiser, which the organization hosts roughly every other month, is a way for the nonprofit Association to give back to the community by engaging them, Walter said. Giving back to the community is part of the Association's core standards.
Walter recommends joining the Association Facebook page to keep up with their events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.