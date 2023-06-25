New water slides ranging from 14 to 18 feet, along with a 32-foot slip and slide with a pool at the end made a splash Saturday during the fifth annual Family Fun Festival at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway.
William Fluger (Sir Teran) and Joseph Soth (Master Maffeo), put on fencing and other demonstrations Saturday with The Adrian Empire, a medieval re-enactment group, during the fifth annual Family Fun Festival at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway.
The Nerf Battle area drew lots of quick shots during Saturday's fifth annual Family Fun Festival at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway.
DK McDonald
Left, Ulrich Casimiro, 12, battled Jacob Dayrit, 12, in the gladiator jousting arena during Saturday's fifth annual Family Fun Festival at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway.
BULLHEAD CITY — The fifth annual Family Fun Festival was designed for families and summer fun.
"We want families to come out, be together and have fun," said Ed Catalfamo, Anderson Ford Auto Group Fieldhouse general manager. "Since we opened the Fieldhouse, this has been the event that everyone looks forward to in the summer."
The annual event offered water slides, bounce houses and field games in addition to the opportunity to do a little shopping with local vendors.
"It's great they do this for the kids," said John Griffith, who brought his grandchildren.
"I like the waterslides," said grandson Charles Greening, 10.
"Every year we try to do more, and this year we actually got new slides from Suzi's Bounce Party," Catalfamo said.
The main sponsor of Family Fun Festival, Suzi Bounce Party Rentals brought eight inflatables to the party, including four sizes of water slides ranging from 14 to 18 feet, along with a 32-foot slip-and-slide with a pool at the end.
"We love this," said Andy Maganañ, Suzi's owner. "It's a great event out of the heat and a good break from the heat for our guys, too.
The Adrian Empire, a medieval/Early Renaissance re-creation group dedicated to the study and recreation of Western European culture between the years 793 and 1625, hosted, in period garb, fencing and other demonstrations.
"It's fun to see the new things here, said Ashley Weller.
New field games were also available, including nine-square, hacky sac, spikeball and other yard games. Vendors offered handcrafts, fine art, clothing, jewelry, gourmet and snack foods, with family-friendly informational booths also available.
The community event is as old as the Fieldhouse, Catalfamo said.
"Family Fun Festival is an event that's not just school related, though we have a lot of our school kids helping with the bounce houses and all the games," he said. "They get to come out and do their community service time, so it helps them get that, but also this is a beautiful facility and we want our community to enjoy it as well."
During the event, some sponsors held employee parties in the meeting rooms, he said.
"They love it because they can give back to their employees as well," Catalfamo said. "We just love the family fun part of this."
For Anna Nesbitt, the event is an annual family treat.
"We bring the grandchildren every year," she said. "It's pretty nice. And it's nice to get out of the heat."
