Conner Weller 2 IMG_7486.jpg

Eighteen month old Conner Weller enjoyed a bounce house Saturday during Saturday's fifth annual Family Fun Festival at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway.

BULLHEAD CITY — The fifth annual Family Fun Festival was designed for families and summer fun.

"We want families to come out, be together and have fun," said Ed Catalfamo, Anderson Ford Auto Group Fieldhouse general manager. "Since we opened the Fieldhouse, this has been the event that everyone looks forward to in the summer."

splash IMG_7523.jpg

New water slides made a splash Saturday during the fifth annual Family Fun Festival at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway.
Adrian Empire IMG_7505.jpg

William Fluger (Sir Teran) and Joseph Soth (Master Maffeo), put on fencing and other demonstrations Saturday with The Adrian Empire, a medieval re-enactment group, during the fifth annual Family Fun Festival at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway. 
FurDen Karly Wilson 4 IMG_7571.jpg

Karly Wilson, 4, requested a Spiderman face painting from The Fur Den's Izzy Tooley during Saturday's fifth annual Family Fun Festival at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway.

