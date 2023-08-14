Fatal crash reported in Golden Valley The Daily News Bill McMillen Associate Editor Author email Aug 14, 2023 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GOLDEN VALLEY — At least one person was confirmed dead following a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Golden Valley.The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported the collision at the corner of Chino Drive and Colorado Road, north of Arizona Route 68, at about 3 p.m. Sunday.“The identity of the deceased is being held pending next of kin notification,” the sheriff’s office said Sunday. No additional information was available Sunday.Traffic was closed in the immediate vicinity as emergency personnel remained on the scene to conduct an investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bill McMillen Associate Editor Author email Follow Bill McMillen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Low river flow scheduled for Tuesday morning due to Laughlin maintenance HOMEmade Bakery celebrates grand opening Search and Rescue finds lost sky-watcher Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
