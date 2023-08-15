Fatality identified in Golden Valley accident By Fred Mayson The Daily News Fred Mayson Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 15, 2023 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A Sunday morning accident left one man dead after a white truck and a black SUV struck one another. Courtesy of MCSO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGMAN — A man killed in a Golden Valley car crash Sunday has been identified by authorities.The accident occurred at about 10:15 a.m. Aug. 13 at the corner of Chino Drive and Colorado Road when a white truck and black SUV struck one another.The driver of the white truck, identified as Bert Wilhelm Simons, 60 of Golden Valley, was ejected from the vehicle, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported.Simons was declared deceased at the scene.No information was released about the white truck's driver or any possible passengers in either vehicle."(The) cause of the accident is still under investigation," said Anita Mortensen, MCSO Public Information Specialist.The accident knocked down a power pole, MCSO reported. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fred Mayson Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Fred Mayson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Bullhead City School District celebrates opening of childcare center City breaks ground on Senior Campus expansion City Council to consider mining zoning items Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
