PHOENIX — The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Phoenix Field Office is trying to help students and their parents to surf safely.
Online surfing, that is.
"With kids back to school, FBI Phoenix wants to educate parents and students on how to safely search and be online," FBI Phoenix said in a news release announcing the Safe Online Surfing computer literacy program it is making available. "Students are spending more time on the internet, whether for school, social media or research. Technology continues to advance and there are steps that educators, parents, adults and students can take to be successful and safe online."
The Safe Online Surfing program includes age-specific materials for third to eighth-graders and is available in English and Spanish. It offers a series of grade-appropriate online games that allow kids to have fun while also learning valuable lessons.
According to the FBI, the program can help students:
• Explore what good online etiquette looks like.
• Manage cyber bullies.
• Show the importance of creating good passwords and double authentication.
• Safe downloading of new apps, games and other material on your phone.
• Screen friend requests in a responsible way.
• See the dangers of plagiarism and privacy violations.
Materials aimed at adults can help parents:
• Talk to kids about what kinds of information, photos and videos are appropriate as well as what kinds aren't.
• Remind kids that one post forwarded to a friend can lead to an entire school — or community — seeing it.
• Teach kids how to limit the information they post online; full names, date of birth and school information should not be shared on public social media platforms.
• Explain to kids that free software, apps and downloads might be illegal or corrupted, opening up phones and computers to potential malware attacks.
For more information on the Safe Online Surfing program, go to sos.fbi.gov. If you have been victimized by cyber fraud, report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at wwwic3.gov.
