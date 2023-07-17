BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave High School and River Valley High School students with Family, Career and Community Leaders of America came home with awards this summer after attending the FCCLA National Leadership Conference.

River Valley honorees include Zach Morse as the school's first state officer and Kylee O’Brien, who brought home a silver medal in Job Interview, the first River Valley student ever to do so.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.