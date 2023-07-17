Zach Morse, left, is River Valley High School first state FCCLA officer. Kylee O’Brien meanwhile brought home a silver medal in Job Interview — the first River Valley HS student ever to do so. O'Brien was also selected as one of 10 students to be on the FCCLA National Content Creator Team.
Brenna Seabury, left, and Emily Osuna of Mohave High School won silver medals for Focus On Children at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America National Leadership Conference.
Courtesy of CRUHSD
Victoria Cook of Mohave High School shows off her Family, Career and Community Leaders of America silver medal.
Courtesy of CRUHSD
Miranda Mendenhall, left, and Cadence Wodarski were awarded silver medals at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America National Leadership Conference, held earlier in July in Colorado.
Courtesy of CRUHSD
Courtesy of CRUHSD
Mohave High School students Hannah Leyendecker, left, and Jazalyn Maish show off their gold medals awarded at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference.
BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave High School and River Valley High School students with Family, Career and Community Leaders of America came home with awards this summer after attending the FCCLA National Leadership Conference.
River Valley honorees include Zach Morse as the school's first state officer and Kylee O’Brien, who brought home a silver medal in Job Interview, the first River Valley student ever to do so.
O'Brien was also selected as one of 10 students nationwide for their social media skills to be on the National Content Creator Team.
MHS, meanwhile, brought home two gold and numerous silver medals. Hannah Leyendecker and Jazalyn Maish were awarded gold medals.
Silver medal winners were Brenna Seabury and Emily Osuna for Focus On Children, Miranda Mendenhall and Cadence Wodarski for Chapter In Review Portfolio and Victoria Cook for Career Investigation.
The FCCLA National Leadership Conference was held in early July at the Denver Convention Center in Denver.
