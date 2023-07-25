KINGMAN – Underemployed or unemployed individuals in Mohave and La Paz Counties may be able to take advantage of a federal grant to take workforce training programs at Mohave Community College.
MCC and ARIZONA@WORK are partnering to boost workforce training and offer tuition coverage through the Quality, Jobs, Equity, Strategy and Training Disaster Recovery Dislocated Worker Grant, commonly referred to as the QUEST grant.
MCC is the fiscal coordinating agent for the grant in Mohave and La Paz counties. ARIZONA@WORK is providing Career Counselors and support services to assist qualifying participants.
“We have a strong partnership with ARIZONA@WORK and this is another terrific opportunity for both of us to provide more people with the skills needed to land high quality jobs with sustainable wages and benefits,” said MCC Executive Vice President Dr. Tim Culver.
Qualifying individuals may receive tuition to cover one of more than 12 short-term workforce educational training programs at MCC.
The programs provide students with the skills needed to be employed in some of the most needed positions throughout the region and include: certified nursing assistant, phlebotomy technician, medical assistant, dental assistant, home health aid/assisted living caregiver, community health worker, foundations of manufacturing, HVAC/R residential or commercial technician, electrician, carpenter and welder.
The grant covers up to $4,000 to support training related expenses per student and students already in one of the workforce programs are open to apply for the grant. However, duplication of funding is not allowed.
Some flexibility is built into the system, recognizing some students may not be able to attend full time.
"Participants or students are not required to attend full time and some educational opportunities may be available outside of normal cataloged schedule to ensure they can complete the Industry Recognized Credential in an efficient manner to upskill the student and get them back into the workforce," said Sara Ungaro, ARIZONA@WORK Workforce Development Manager.
In addition to the educational courses above, MCC aims to work with employers and ARIZONA@WORK to offer specialized training in the fields of Healthcare, Manufacturing or Construction that may qualify for QUEST grant.
ARIZONA@WORK provides career coaches to assist residents and determine if they qualify for the grant and aid them through their educational journey.
“We are thrilled and highly motivated to further enhance our existing partnership with Mohave Community College, with the primary aim of providing comprehensive support to individuals affected by the pandemic,” Ungaro said. “Our shared vision revolves around empowering those individuals who aspire to secure high-wage employment opportunities by equipping them with the necessary training and education support."
To be eligible for services under the QUEST grant, an individual must meet one of the below criteria:
• Temporarily or permanently laid off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or had to leave work for reasons related to the pandemic (includes individuals who lost employment for failing to report to work due to caring for a family member as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic disaster).
• A dislocated worker.
• A long-term unemployed individual.
• A self-employed individual who has become unemployed or significantly underemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant is available until September 30, 2024 (unless an extension is approved).
For more information, please contact Danielle Sorace at 928-753-0723 ext: 4599.
