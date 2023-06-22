BULLHEAD CITY — Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse is opening its doors to the community Saturday for the Fifth Annual Family Fun Festival.
"We'd like to invite the community to this fun day and to experience the fieldhouse," said Elizabeth Peck, Fieldhouse event coordinator.
The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway. Tickets are $7 at the door. Children under 2 are free. The in-house cafeteria will be open for lunch.
The annual event added new field games this year, including 9-square, hacky sac, spikeball and other yard games, Peck said. Vendors include face-painting, and build-a-bear, along with main sponsor Suzi Bounce Party Rentals bringing about eight inflatables to the party.
"We're bringing something to cover every age group," said Andy Maganañ, Suzi's owner.
The company is bringing four sizes of water slides, ranging from 14 to 18 feet, along with a 32-foot slip and slide with a pool at the end.
Little Big Town is perfect for the 5 and under crowd, and keeps them within the inflatable, Maganañ said.
The sponsor is also bringing back last year's highly popular Gladiator Jousting Arena, which was a surprise hit with adults, Maganañ said.
"It's great for those over twelve or who don't want to get wet," he said. "And last year husbands and wives had a great time going at it in the arena."
The company has been a sponsor of the event from its first year.
"We love this," Maganañ said. "It's a great event out of the heat and a good break from the heat for our guys too.
Other sponsors of the event include Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, Colorado River Pediatrics, Fairway Estates and City of Bullhead City.
Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse is a 126,500 square foot multi-sports facility with the ability to host a variety of non-sporting events that is a voter-approved project of the Colorado River Union High School District.
For more information about the Family Fun Festival, call Peck at 928-219-3030 or epeck@crsk12.org.
