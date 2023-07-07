It is the second time the “Indiana Jones” franchise has seen a sequel more than a decade after the last entry in the series — the fifth film in the series does a lot to try to please fans, but fails to make itself stand out.
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” brings our titular archeologist to the tail end of the ‘60s, when passion for modern scientific advancements, like travelling to the moon, far outweighs the study of history.
On his last day as a professor, a dejected Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) encounters Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), his goddaughter, who is looking for the Antikythera, an Ancient Greek contraption which can supposedly predict fissures in time.
After she steals the dial and Jones is blamed for several deaths during the process, he finds himself globetrotting once again to recover the ancient artifact, with the hopes that returning it will clear his name.
“Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny” is very evocative of the films which came before it.
The Nazis are back, of course: in addition to an extended flashback opening where Jones fights off the Nazis during World War II on a train, the main villain is Jürgen Volle (Mads Mikkleson), a Nazi mathematician turned American rocket scientist seeking the Antikythera for his own reasons.
Mikkleson is one of the best parts of the movie. His mad scientist character feels like it could have sprung from the adventure pulp serials which inspired the “Indiana Jones” original trilogy in the first place.
While Volle fits the mold of a menacing and dangerous leader popularized in the previous movies, he’s just out of his depth when it comes to adventuring to keep the suspense going whenever he, Jones and Helena encounter one another.
Waller-Bridge also excels as the capitalist-driven Helena, who is equal parts snarky and quick thinking. She and Ford have great chemistry as estranged godfather and goddaughter, even — or perhaps especially — as they bicker, a staple for leading ladies in the franchise.
Whether or not the series needs a grumpy and sad Dr. Jones, Ford also continues to play his iconic role with zest. Like many modern films, “Dial of Destiny” plays with de-aging technology, so it’s interesting to see Ford not only return as the older Jones, but his younger self as well.
There are also numerous cameos, locations and sequences directly tied to previous entries in the series.
However, references and fan service are only going to carry a movie so far and “Dial of Destiny” is a hot mess with its original material.
The script at least needed a second look, or perhaps a full rewrite, before filming began.
For example, an entire subplot involving the CIA is axed after the first act, a minor villain is fleshed out for seemingly no payoff and the script only seems to remember one of the supporting heroes, Helena’s sidekick Teddy (Ethann Isidore), when he’s needed to advance the story.
There are also several amateur editing mistakes, such as a rope bridge breaking, only for the next scene showing it unbroken and useable again.
With, ironically, the exception of Teddy, none of the characters have a complete character arc. Flaws are set up for everyone and not a single one of them is resolved. It's almost impressive in its ineptitude.
Even the theme, whether to leave the past behind, is constantly undercut by the narrative's need to copy the previous films. It's not an ouroboros in service to a meta-narrative, they're just two conflicting elements no one saw fit to fix.
The action sequences can be hit or miss — when they hit, they’re great. Unfortunately, many of them are misses.
If the filmmakers had committed to its own identity (and been less sloppy in execution), the movie may have been great. It also may have been terrible, but that's the nature of taking risks.
As it stands, "Dial of Destiny” just a constant reminder of other, some better, movies the audience could be watching instead.
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” opened June 30 and is currently available in cinemas.
Fred Mayson is a reporter for Mohave Valley Daily News. He can be reached at fmayson@nwppub.com or at 928-296-8507.
