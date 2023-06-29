BULLHEAD CITY — Ghost Light Children's Theater Company's fourth annual summer theater is off to a running start, and this year's campers will show off what they've learned tomorrow evening.
"I'm really excited about our format this year," Ghost Light Director Dianne Mackenzie said. "We're hitting a different discipline each day, exploring a different area."
The camp, which began Monday, focuses on Master Class-esque sessions for the campers, who are divided into Junior and Senior Camp based on grade level.
There are 45 campers in the Senior Camp and 24 in the Junior Camp.
Mackenzie said she originally hadn't planned on having so many Senior campers but felt compelled to open more slots when the camp filled up within hours.
In addition to more campers, the camp is being held at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse as part of the city's summer camp programming instead of at the Optimum Community Center.
"We're just growing by leaps and bounds, and we're so excited for it. We're so grateful to the city for inviting us to come out and be a part of it," Mackenzie said.
On Monday, the campers learned about one of the cornerstones of theater: how to convey their characters to an audience through acting, specifically monologues.
Mackenzie said the younger students were immediately enraptured with the monologue instructor as he performed for them.
"It’s so exciting. You see them leaning in (to listen), then leaning in more and leaning in more — at end, he finished and said, 'By the way, none of that was true.' One of the little ones yelled out, 'Are you kidding me?" Mackenzie said with a laugh.
Tuesday turned toward more practical adventures. The Senior Campers learned about costuming and set design by creating dioramas of a scene from a famous stage show or musical and designing costumes for two characters.
Campers were encouraged to be creative: some changed the genres of their shows, such as "Hamiliton" with ghosts or "Hairspray" set in the wild west.
Sierra Dimare, Cassidy Alvarez and Cloe Alavarez worked together to change the wedding scene in "Mamma Mia," to an outdoor setting, using dirt from outside to create a beach, painting a colorful sunset backdrop and making benches and an archway out of crafting materials.
Dimare put some thought into how to bring their vision to life in practice, too.
"For the bottom, some theaters have roll-out stages. I think we'd design a floor that looked like sand and just roll it on the stage. The benches are easy — wood — and the 'arch' ... would probably be foam so it's easy to move," Dimare said.
Sisters Liora and Naomi Johnson, meanwhile, selected "Beauty and the Beast" and focused on creating an opulent setting, staying true to more traditional renditions of the classic.
Their set included, according to Liora Johnson, fancy blue curtains, a big window, stairs with sophisticated red carpet and daring statues of lions.
Although the diorama is much smaller than the stage, the girls said they wanted to convey how the Beast's home had a rich history.
"It's got old features and it's very old money," Liora Johnson said. They also used bright primary colors to make the scene and costumes stand out from one another.
The junior campers didn't build miniature sets, but crafted manes for the "The Lion King," which they would learn to sing a medley of the next day.
Both sides of the camp learned vocal and choreography yesterday. While the littles took on “The Lion King,” the Senior campers tackled a medley from “Hamilton” from Holly Proctor and Riley Rocha. Today, the campers will learn to improv from Mohave Comedy member Andy Rice.
Throughout the entire process, all the campers keep journals to jot about what they’ve learned and help them craft their performance for the end of the week.
“All of this, all of these things are going to be presented and performed on Friday night at the end of the week,” Mackenzie said.
The daytime part of the camp, of course, will be focused on rehearsals and tech setup for the evening performance.
Friday's grand finale is designed as a variety show — for example, there will be several groups of camp "improv troupes," while others will conduct musical performances or monologues.
The day will also double as auditions for Ghost Light’s first show of the season, “Anne of Green Gables,” giving the children a chance to put their mettle to the test.
"I’m super, super excited. The kids are going to get a lot of exposure to a lot of different areas and all the things they’re going to be learning are just going to help them as we step into fall,” Mackenzie said. “We’re hoping to generate a lot of buzz and excitement for the kids to come and audition and be part of what’s coming up.”
An audition day will also be held for children who are not part of the theater camp in early July.
Friday’s performance will be held at 6 p.m. at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway. The show is free to the public.
