FMMFD board called a special meeting today at 3 p.m. to consider and take possible action on Fire Chief Chris Pardi's contract and salary.

 DK McDonald

FORT MOHAVE — Fire board members called a special meeting today to consider and take possible action on the fire chief's contract and salary.

The meeting begins at 3 p.m., at Station 92, 1920 Camp Mohave Road.

