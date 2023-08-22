FORT MOHAVE — Fire board members called a special meeting today to consider and take possible action on the fire chief's contract and salary.
The meeting begins at 3 p.m., at Station 92, 1920 Camp Mohave Road.
FORT MOHAVE — Fire board members called a special meeting today to consider and take possible action on the fire chief's contract and salary.
The meeting begins at 3 p.m., at Station 92, 1920 Camp Mohave Road.
The division between the board and its fire chief came to light at July's regularly scheduled meeting, when, after exiting from executive session to discuss Fire Chief Chris Pardi's performance review, contract and salary, board member Catherine Lopez-Rajaniemi made a motion that the board end Pardi's contract. The motion died for lack of a second.
Members of the board then voted to table the discussion until the regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 15.
At last Tuesday's meeting, the board heard a prepared statement from Cpt. Derek Stephenson, firefighter and president of Fort Mojave Professional Firefighters Association Local 4324, in support of the chief.
"At the last meeting there was a motion to end Chief Pardi's contract," Stephenson said in his remarks. "And although it didn't gain any traction, let it be known that Labor thinks this would be a monumental mistake. Labor supports Chris Pardi and all the hard work he has done as the fire chief of Fort Mojave."
Pardi also read a prepared statement to the board, reviewing his progress in in addressing hiring, retention, and training, apparatus and equipment issues, station improvements, increasing revenue and improved working relationships with other departments along the river over the six months since he was hired as chief.
Pardi closed his remarks with, "I'm proud to serve as your chief and look forward to continuing to work serving this community in the future, if you give me that opportunity."
The board did not comment in session on the statements, citing discussions originating in executive session and voted to continue discussion at the September board meeting.
After the meeting, Board Chairman Michael Bell declined to comment.
Pardi served as training chief for the department for about a year before his selection by the board to replace the retiring chief, Jeff Helm, in February. Prior to his roles with FMMFD, he served nearly 38 years with the Phoenix Fire Service.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.