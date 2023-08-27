Firefighters Local 4324 community invitation

Firefighters Local 4324 issued on social media an invitation to the community to attend Tuesday's  special meeting of the fire department board after last week's unexplained 3-2 vote to terminate the fire chief's contract. Due to the number of potential community members interested in attending, the meeting was moved to the Los Lagos Golf Club banquet room.

 International Association of Firefighters Local 4324

FORT MOHAVE — A special board meeting of Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department Board has changed venues.

"The meeting will be held at Los Lagos Golf Club banquet room," said FMMFD Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Smith. "The change was made due to the potential number of the public attending, which the board room at Station 92 is too small to accommodate."

