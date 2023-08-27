Firefighters Local 4324 issued on social media an invitation to the community to attend Tuesday's special meeting of the fire department board after last week's unexplained 3-2 vote to terminate the fire chief's contract. Due to the number of potential community members interested in attending, the meeting was moved to the Los Lagos Golf Club banquet room.
FORT MOHAVE — A special board meeting of Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department Board has changed venues.
"The meeting will be held at Los Lagos Golf Club banquet room," said FMMFD Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Smith. "The change was made due to the potential number of the public attending, which the board room at Station 92 is too small to accommodate."
The meeting begins at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, Los Lagos Golf Club banquet room, 6365 South Entrada Via Verdes.
The board called for the special meeting after the unexplained firing of the fire chief at a special meeting early last week.
At that meeting, Board Chairman Michael Bell, member Catherine Lopez-Rajaniemi and member Larry Morse, who put forth the motion, voted to immediately terminate Fire Chief Chris Pardi's contract. Members Arden Lauxman and David Brusby voted against the termination.
The board appointed Pardi as fire chief in February.
Despite a direct request from Pardi for a reason his contract was being terminated, Board Chairman Michael Bell and Member Catherine Lopez-Rajaniemi did not respond.
Member Larry Morse, who put forth the motion for immediate termination said, "In my opinion, there needs to be a balance between the representation of the firefighters and the representation of the public through the board and I don't feel we have that. I feel there is orchestrated maneuvers being taken to direct the board that maybe the board doesn't appreciate."
Morse did not offer further remarks. After the meeting, he, Bell and Lopez-Rajaniemi again declined to provide a reason for their decision to terminate the fire chief's contract.
Firefighters Local 4324 President Capt. Derek Stephenson issued a statement on behalf of the union on Wednesday in opposition to the governing board vote to terminate the fire chief's contract and called the decision, "both ill advised and detrimental to the safety and efficiency of our community."
"We have a vested interest in the success and effectiveness of our fire department, and we firmly believe that the fire chief plays a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of both our personnel and the public," he continued. "The lack of clear justification for this decision is a cause for concern and undermines the trust that our community places in our emergency response services and elected officials."
On Friday, the union issued on social media an invitation to the community to attend Tuesday's meeting, urging community members to "Help us hold our public officials accountable. Your safety, your voice, your community."
Tuesday's agenda includes discussion and possible action to accept the resignation of Fort Mojave Mesa Fire District Board Member David Brusby, and in a separate agenda item, to take possible action to instruct staff to post public notice requesting letters of interest to fill the vacant board position.
After last week's meeting, Brusby sent an email announcing his resignation to board members and fire district administrators, citing as his reason the unexplained firing of the fire chief.
Lauxman also notified the board of his intent to resign during the session, after the vote to terminate the chief's contract.
Other action items on Tuesday's special meeting agenda include discussion and possible action regarding the appointment of an interim fire chief and a separate item for discussion and possible action on the process for selection of a permanent fire chief.
