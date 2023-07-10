BULLHEAD CITY — A fire early Sunday destroyed a Bullhead City home along the Colorado River.
According to the Bullhead City Fire Department, the blaze was reported at about 5:15 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Riverfront Drive. The report of the structure fire initially indicated that a resident might still be inside the mobile home.
"Upon arrival, crews quicky confirmed that no one was inside of the home and began a defensive fire attack," the fire department said in a news release Sunday afternoon. Battalion Chief Marvin McCabe took command of the scene and directed all units upon arrival. Three engines, one medical unit, one battalion chief and one fire inspector responded.
"Firefighters worked vigorously toe keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes," the BCFD report said. They were successful in those efforts but could not save the home.
"Unfortunately, there was a complete roof collapse on the mobile home and the structure is a complete loss," the release said. "Upon further investigation, Fire Investigator John Jones learned that multiple portable air-conditioning units were possibly running throughout the home as the primary unit was waiting for service."
It's uncertain if that led to the fire, although the cause remains under investigation.
"We would like to remind all citizens that overloaded electrical outlets, or circuits that supply power to several outlets, are a major cause of residential fires," BCFD said. "Overloaded outlets and circuits carry too much electricity, generating undetectable heat. The heat causes wear on the internal wiring system and can ignite a fire."
No injuries were reported, the fire department said.
The BCFD Community Risk Reduction Division can provide homeowners and renters with information and safety tips to help prevent residential fires. For more information, call 928-758-3971.
