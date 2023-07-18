FMMFD 1 IMG_9877.jpg

FMMFD crews worked to put out a fire Thursday that destroyed a home in the 1300 block of Ruby Court. The family escaped before the fire spread, but lost their home and pets in the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.  

FORT MOHAVE — A family lost their home and pets to fire Thursday night.

"The house was evacuated before the fire progressed," said Kyle Bakken, Fort Mohave Mesa Fire Department spokesman. "One dog and one cat did not make it out of the structure and were recovered by fire personnel."

Neighbors hose water on fire KLOCK.jpg

Neighbors used a garden hose Thursday night to put water on a house fire until fire department crews arrived. The residents on the home in the 1300 block of Ruby Court escaped the fast-moving blaze before it spread, but were unable to rescue their pets. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

