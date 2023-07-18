Fire crews documented the damage of a home fire Thursday night in the 1300 block of Ruby Court to remind residents to close bedroom doors at night to help isolate the fire's flow, reduce room temperatures and keep carbon monoxide levels down in case of fire.
FMMFD crews worked to put out a fire Thursday that destroyed a home in the 1300 block of Ruby Court. The family escaped before the fire spread, but lost their home and pets in the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fort Mohave Mesa Fire Department, along with Mohave Valley and Bullhead City Fire departments responded about 11 p.m. Thursday to reports of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Ruby Court. Residents of the home escaped before the fire spread, but the family lost their home and their pets.
Neighbors used a garden hose Thursday night to put water on a house fire until fire department crews arrived. The residents on the home in the 1300 block of Ruby Court escaped the fast-moving blaze before it spread, but were unable to rescue their pets. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire crews documented the damage of a home fire Thursday night in the 1300 block of Ruby Court to remind residents to close bedroom doors at night to help isolate the fire's flow, reduce room temperatures and keep carbon monoxide levels down in case of fire.
FMMFD
Fort Mohave Mesa Fire Department, along with Mohave Valley and Bullhead City Fire departments responded about 11 p.m. Thursday to reports of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Ruby Court. Residents of the home escaped before the fire spread, but the family lost their home and their pets.
FORT MOHAVE — A family lost their home and pets to fire Thursday night.
"The house was evacuated before the fire progressed," said Kyle Bakken, Fort Mohave Mesa Fire Department spokesman. "One dog and one cat did not make it out of the structure and were recovered by fire personnel."
Fort Mohave Mesa Fire Department, along with Mohave Valley and Bullhead City Fire departments responded about 11 p.m. Thursday to reports of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Ruby Court.
On arrival, crews found a single-story family home with heavy fire showing from the front and rear of the structure, Bakken said. FMMFD Engine 911 quickly extinguished the main body of the fire, and the next incoming crews assisted with checking for extension of the fire into the attic space and overhaul operations.
After contacting the fire department, neighbors used their hose to put water on the fire until the fire department arrived, said Jennifer Klock, whose home backs the Ruby Court residence.
The fire is under investigation by the Mohave Valley Fire Investigator, Bakken said.
FMMFD would like to remind the public to "Close Before You Doze," Bakken said. "A closed door can isolate the fire's flow, reduce room temperatures and keep carbon monoxide levels down."
"Close Before You Doze" aims to make closing doors at night part of people's bedtime routine.
"As a safety influencer, you can help share the benefits of this message as a potentially life-saving measure against fast-moving home fires," Bakken said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.