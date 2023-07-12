KINGMAN — Efforts at the Stockton Hill Fire have been curtailed as crews continued to gain on the wildfire north of Kingman that has been burning since July 4.
On Tuesday, incident commander Mike Koontz of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management team reported that the workforce at the fire has been reduced to 33 people with one hand crew and three engines remaining on the scene 10 miles north of Kingman in the Cerbat Mountains southeast of Chloride.
The fire began at about 3:45 p.m. on July 4 and authorities have yet to determine the actual cause but it is believed to have been started by humans; no weather events were reported in the area at the time the fire ignited.
The fire, burning in grass and brush, has been mapped at about 589 acres, a little less than one square mile. It is considered 80% contained.
Evacuation orders for surrounding communities have been lifted although all areas are in "ready" status should conditions warrant.
"Today, crews working in communities on the northwest flank of the fire to ensure no heat remains within the structures," Tuesday's incident overview said. "A flight over the fire (Monday) showed no remaining heat within the interior of the fire. Winds are stirring up some ash, but no smoke is being reported.
"Crews will continue to work along the northwest flank... Engine crews continue to patrol and monitor the fire perimeter."
While efforts to control the Stockton Hill Fire have been successful, the Pilot Fire, burning in the Mohon Mountains along the Mohave-Yavapai county line 20 miles east of Wikieup, has expanded to more than 33,800 acres. As of Tuesday morning, it was only 5% contained, according to Darrell Willis, incident commander for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management team.
"The fire grew more than 1,500 acres today as activity increased on the eastern flank after the fire made a run up into SH Hill," Willis said in Tuesday's update to the incident overview. "this morning, the fire starting backing down Ledge Canyon east to south, then made its way up into SH Hill driven by the wind, terrain and grass loading."
Aircraft were brought in in an effort to slow the fire's progress in the rocky terrain that is difficult for ground crews to reach safely.
"Resources are trying to keep the fire out of Francis Creek and are tying containment line in to an existing two-track road," the overview said. "Along the west side, containment lines are stabilized and holding in the winds."
The Department of Forestry and Fire Management is using technology to monitor for heat and potential increase in activity in areas that are inaccessible for crews to reach safely.
The fire started at about 11 a.m. July 1 is is being termed human-caused, although specifics have not been released.
It's burning an area with substantial fire history. No structures have been damaged — no homes are in the remote area — and no injuries to firefighters or support personnel have been reported.
As of Tuesday morning's update, about 160 personnel from various agencies were involved in firefighting efforts.
