0712.pilot fire map

This map provided by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management shows the location of the 33,000-acre Pilot Fire burning near Wikieup.

KINGMAN — Efforts at the Stockton Hill Fire have been curtailed as crews continued to gain on the wildfire north of Kingman that has been burning since July 4.

On Tuesday, incident commander Mike Koontz of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management team reported that the workforce at the fire has been reduced to 33 people with one hand crew and three engines remaining on the scene 10 miles north of Kingman in the Cerbat Mountains southeast of Chloride.

