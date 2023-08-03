0803.york fire tortoises

Three desert tortoises cross a road within the Mojave National Preserve, displaced by the York Fire burning in eastern San Bernardino County. According to preserve officials, most wildlife instinctively leave fire areas for safer conditions. Some just do it more quickly than others.

 Michael Burchett/Mojave National Preserve

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. — Firefighters continued to slowly gain ground in their containment efforts at the York Fire, once again assisted by rain that fell in the area Tuesday.

"Minimal fire behavior was noted during day shift yesterday due to rain on the end of the fire," said the California Interagency Incident Management Team in its briefing Wednesday morning. "Despite recent rainfall, firefighters are remaining vigilant and remain prepared as a drying trend is one the horizon. While the rain has been beneficial, it has not eliminated the threat of fire weather caused by dry fuels."

