Three desert tortoises cross a road within the Mojave National Preserve, displaced by the York Fire burning in eastern San Bernardino County. According to preserve officials, most wildlife instinctively leave fire areas for safer conditions. Some just do it more quickly than others.
MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. — Firefighters continued to slowly gain ground in their containment efforts at the York Fire, once again assisted by rain that fell in the area Tuesday.
"Minimal fire behavior was noted during day shift yesterday due to rain on the end of the fire," said the California Interagency Incident Management Team in its briefing Wednesday morning. "Despite recent rainfall, firefighters are remaining vigilant and remain prepared as a drying trend is one the horizon. While the rain has been beneficial, it has not eliminated the threat of fire weather caused by dry fuels."
More rain was possible in the fire area in eastern San Bernardino County and southwestern Clark County, where the fire that began in the Mojave National Preserve began Friday and was reported at more than 82,000 acres (nearly 130 square miles) Wednesday morning.
The fire management team said that southwest winds are pushing the fire to the northeast, into Clark County. About 8,300 acres of the fire currently is on the Nevada side of the state line with California.
Monsoon storms provide a mixed bag for firefighters. The rain — and associated cooler temperatures — is welcome but the accompanying lightning not only presents an immediate danger for personnel but can ignite other fires.
The fire area is about 40 miles west of Bullhead City and Laughlin and is slowly encroaching on the area near Nipton, Nevada. Continued spread could push the fire toward Searchlight.
More than 400 personnel from a number of federal, state and local agencies are working the fire, which was considered 30% contained as of the Wednesday morning briefing. Containment target date remains Aug. 14.
There remain no evacuation orders but several portions of the Mojave National Preserve remained closed to the public with travel limited within the preserve because of road closures.
The management team said Wednesday's efforts would be devoted to building new containment lines, reinforcing existing lines and mopping up any hot spots along the edges of the fire.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. No injuries or damage to any structures have been reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.