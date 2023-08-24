Fort Mojave Professional Firefighters Association Local 4324
FORT MOHAVE — Firefighters Local 4324 issued a statement Wednesday in opposition to the governing board vote to terminate the fire chief's contract.
In a letter to the editor published in Thursday's Mohave Valley Daily News, Derek Stephenson, International Association of Firefighters Local 4324 president, called the decision, "both ill-advised and detrimental to the safety and efficiency of our community."
In a special meeting Tuesday, without explanation, Fort Mojave Mesa Fire District Board Chairman Michael Bell and Member Catherine Lopez-Rajaniemi voted to immediately terminate Fire Chief Chris Pardi's contract.
Member Larry Morse, who put forth the motion to terminate, said, "In my opinion, there needs to be a balance between the representation of the firefighters and the representation of the public through the board and I don't feel we have that. I feel there is orchestrated maneuvers being taken to direct the board that maybe the board doesn't appreciate."
Morse did not offer further remarks. After the meeting, he, Bell and Lopez-Rajaniemi again declined to provide a reason for their decision to terminate Pardi's contract.
Members Arden Lauxman and David Brusby voted against the termination. After the vote, both advised the board of their resignation from the governing body.
"I don't understand the actions today," Lauxman said after the meeting. "I have no information whatsoever that would even support either motion to terminate the chief or to not give him the increase that he was due in the budget."
In his statement, Stephenson also pointed out the lack of transparency in the majority's action.
"The decision to terminate Chief Pardi without transparency and compelling reasons raises concerns about the motives and intentions of the fire board," he said. "It is essential that such decisions are made with the utmost care and consideration for the well-being of our community, and not influenced by personal or political interests."
Stephenson called on the fire board to, "reconsider their decision and engage in a transparent and collaborative dialogue with our union and the community at large."
Pardi served as training chief for the department for about a year before his selection by the board to replace the retiring chief, Jeff Helm, in February. Prior to his roles with FMMFD, he served nearly 38 years with the Phoenix Fire Service.
The division between the board and its fire chief came to light at July's regularly scheduled meeting, when, after exiting from executive session to discuss Pardi's performance review, contract and salary, Lopez-Rajaniemi made a motion that the board end Pardi's contract. The motion died for lack of a second.
Members of the board then voted to table the discussion until the regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 15.
At the Aug. 15 meeting, the board heard a statement from Stephenson, in support of the chief, as well as a prepared statement from Pardi, reviewing his progress in the six months since he was hired as chief in addressing hiring, retention, and training, apparatus and equipment issues, station improvements, increased revenue and improved working relationships with other departments along the river.
"The lack of clear justification for this decision is a cause for concern and undermines the trust that our community places in our emergency response services and elected officials," Stephenson wrote. "We urge our fellow community members to stand with us in advocating for a just and informed resolution to this matter. The safety and well-being of our community depend on it."
