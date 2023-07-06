Bullhead City Fire Investigator John Jones applies water to a small brush fire ignited during Tuesday's Rockets Over the River fireworks display in northern Bullhead City. The annual fireworks show continued tradition by starting a handful of brushfires in vegetation on the Bullhead City side of the river.
BULLHEAD CITY — Fireworks displays are a Fourth of July tradition.
In Bullhead City, so is tending to brushfires ignited by those fireworks.
The Bullhead City Fire Department responded to 10 brushfires over the holiday period that began Friday and ended Tuesday, with several of them on the banks of the Colorado River started by Tuesday night's professional display.
Those riverfront fires, on property owned by Don Laughlin, are allowed to burn each year, although fire department personnel is on hand to make sure they don't threaten any surrounding structures or spread to other property.
"Every year, citizens from all over the Tri-state area enjoy the spectacular Rockets Over the river fireworks shows put on by the Laughlin Tourism Commission and we are asked why we let the surrounding vegetation area burn," said Lori Viles, public relations specialist for the Bullhead City Fire Department's Community Risk Reduction Division. "Years ago, when Don Laughlin purchased the Arizona land where the fireworks are now launched, a let-it-burn tactic was agreed upon as a preventative measure. During the fireworks display on Tuesday night, sufficient resources were in place at the event to monitor and handle these fires when they occurred."
Viles said the department also responded to two dumpster fires but had no structure fire calls in Bullhead City. BCFD personnel did respond out of the district to Kingman, to assist with an apartment fire believed to have been ignited by illegal fireworks, and the Stockton Hill Fire north of Kingman, a wildfire mapped in excess of 195 acres.
Fire department personnel also responded to 179 medical calls over the five-day period, including 13 motor vehicle accidents, four watercraft accidents and 25 fall victims. Bullhead City police responded to 17 motor vehicle accidents between Saturday and Tuesday, including six with injuries.
Police dispatch received 64 calls complaining of illegal fireworks. In Arizona, any pyrotechnic that flies into the air or explodes is considered illegal.
Those complaints, however, resulted in no citations being issued.
"The fireworks calls are prioritized based on urgency," BCPD Public Information Officer Emily Fromelt said. "If callers are anonymous or don't want contact, then the officer will go to the area and try to locate the fireworks."
That doesn't always lead to a citation, she said.
"A lot of times, officers will educate the public on fireworks laws when they make contact with offenders, or a citation may be issued."
Last year, the department responded to 56 fireworks calls and issued two citations, according to statistics provided by Fromelt.
