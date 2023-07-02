BULLHEAD CITY — Two fireworks shows 24 hours and 15 miles apart headline a list of free activities in the Tri-state for the Independence Day holiday.
Avi Fireworks Show
The Avi Resort & Casino will conduct its Independence Day fireworks display at 9 p.m. Monday.
The show originates from the banks of the Colorado River between the Avi and the Mojave Crossing Event Center. There will be activities on the Beach Overlook and surrounding grounds throughout Monday, starting at 10 a.m. and culminating with the pyrotechnics choreographed to music simulcast on The Knack, 107.1 FM.
The Avi Cove and beach will be open to the public free of charge on Monday.
Oatman Egg Fry
The 33rd annual Fourth of July Oatman Egg Fry will be held Tuesday on the sidewalk of downtown Oatman.
The annual novelty event has helped keep Oatman on the map; it's been featured in publications around the world and has been the subject of segments on The Weather Channel, NPR, NBC and many regional television stations. Ingenious chef's find ways to harness the sun's intense heat to cook an egg, proving it is, indeed, hot enough in Oatman to fry an egg on the sidewalk.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday with the fry starting at noon. The rules are simple: Using only the power of the sun, entries will compete to see who has the "most-done" fried egg in "eggzactly" 15 minutes.
Participants have used all sorts of non-mechanical contraptions, including magnifiers, reflective lenses,
The competition has been an annual holiday attraction at Oatman for the last 33 years, although its origin reportedly traces to 1983, when Fred Eck, longtime special events coordinator for the quirky Mohave County community conducted the inaugural Solar Egg Frying Contest.
This is one Fourth of July tradition that truly is all it's cracked up to be, even if the idea may be a little scrambled.
Fourth of July Pool Party
The Bullhead City Parks and Recreation Division will conduct a Fourth of July pool party at the municipal pool at Ken Fovargue Park, 2355 Trane Road.
The event is presented by TWN Communications, Dot Foods, Sam's Club, Swanty's of Bullhead City and the City of Bullhead City.
Admission to the swimming pool will be free from 12:30 to 8 p.m. Free hot dogs will be available — while supplies last.
Explosively Fabulous Fourth
A free family-friendly Independence Day celebration will be held at Desert Shores Community Baptist Church, 2625 Landon Drive, just off the Bullhead Parkway.
The event that begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday promises food, waterslides, a watermelon eating contest, indoor and outdoor activities and something for all ages.
Participants are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to watch the nearby Rockets Over the River fireworks show that begins at 9 p.m.
Rockets Over the River
Fourth of July activities will come to a bright, colorful and loud conclusion with the annual Rockets Over the River fireworks display on the Colorado River in the casino area.
It's visible from miles away, though the best viewing spots are along the Laughlin Riverwalk and in parking lots on the Arizona side along the business corridor in northern Bullhead City.
The fireworks show, presented by the Laughlin Tourism Commission and Zambelli Fireworks, will be set to music aired on 104.9 KISS FM.
