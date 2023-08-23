Local author Gabriela Orozco Belt hosted Friday the first public reading and signing celebration for "Only for a Little While," a bilingual children's picture book published by Balzer and Bray, a boutique children's imprint at HarperCollins.
DK McDonald
Four-year-old Wilder Mulcahy had her copy of "Only for a Little While" signed by its author, Gabriela Orozco Belt during Friday's reading and signing event hosted by TÄSA Coffee and Café.
DK McDonald
FORT MOHAVE — The remnants of Hurricane Hilary couldn't dampen Friday's gathering of friends, family and enthusiastic fans at the first public book reading and signing celebration by local children's author Gabriela Orozco Belt.
The event, hosted by TÄSA Coffee and Café, celebrated the June 27 release of "Only for a Little While," a bilingual children's picture book published by Balzer and Bray, a boutique children's imprint at HarperCollins.
"We didn't know we were all going to cry," said Lindsey Payson. "I've known about the book almost since Gabby first started writing it. At the time, I thought a publishing date of 2023 felt like a long time away, but it ended up being 'only for a little while.'"
The story centers around Maribel, a little girl whose family must move in with her aunt and cousins, por un ratito — for a little while — while her father looks for a new job, and Maribel's observations and appreciation of of the differences that come with living in a new place.
It’s about her just learning to trust that it’s going to be OK, Belt said.
For the first-time author, the turnout for the reading was overwhelming.
"It's been four years in the making, so it is really special to me to have you here," Belt told the crowd.
"What I feel is immense gratitude," she said. "It feels like all the hard work that goes into writing and waiting during the publishing journey — it feels like it pays off."
The bilingual book, also available in a Spanish edition translated by Alejandra Oliva, can be ordered on Amazon.com or harpercollins.com.
"Even though it is a bilingual book, it is for everybody," Belt said. "I think the universality of the themes in the story transcend all cultures, and diverse books aren't just for diverse kids. I think they're for everybody."
Belt taught English and drama at Needles High School for nine years before becoming an online K-12 long-term independent study teacher for Needles Unified School District.
"Gabby taught my daughter," said Tracy Abel, who brought two copies of the book to be signed. "I want to get the copies signed to give to my daughter Josephine, who is in college now."
Belt wrote the first draft of the story in the fall of 2019. HarperCollins offered to represent the story in 2020.
"It's a very good story," said Wilder Mulcahy, 4, while she waited in line for Belt to sign her copy.
Wilder's father Mitch, said, "Gabby's our friend, coworker and team member. We've already been asking her to write another one, maybe about our work."
There is a second book in the works, “Yo Soy, I Am”, Belt said.
“I’ve done the editing portion of it, so that’s finished,” she said. “This summer, I’ll receive the initial sketches for it. So this summer of ‘23 is when I’ll see pictures for the first time and then those should be completed by probably sometime in ‘24.”
“Yo Soy, I Am” is scheduled to be released in Spring 2025.
