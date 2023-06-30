0630.rusty fish.fishing club.stripers.jpg

Members of a local youth fishing club, under the direction of Gary Regan, show off stripers they caught during an outing at Rotary Park. Joining Regan are Selah Boyd, Deiylaa and Jonathan Longtime, Zamayah Williams and Jacob Wilkerson.

Bruce Wolfe landed a 3.12-pound, 21-inch striper fishing from the shore in the Colorado River Nature Center area. He was using anchovies.

BULLHEAD CITY — Striper fishing is "doing very well" along the shores of the Colorado River in the Bullhead City area.

That's the word from Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City and from anglers who are reporting their exploits to him.

