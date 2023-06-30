Members of a local youth fishing club, under the direction of Gary Regan, show off stripers they caught during an outing at Rotary Park. Joining Regan are Selah Boyd, Deiylaa and Jonathan Longtime, Zamayah Williams and Jacob Wilkerson.
BULLHEAD CITY — Striper fishing is "doing very well" along the shores of the Colorado River in the Bullhead City area.
That's the word from Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City and from anglers who are reporting their exploits to him.
The common denominator for success, Braun said, is "using anchovies for your choice of bait."
The Gary Regan-led youth fishing club was doing just that during a recent outing, fishing from the shore in the Rotary Park area. They caught several stripers, including one at 3.12 pounds and 21 3/8 inches.
Further downriver, in the area of the Colorado River Nature Center, Bruce Wolfe landed a 3.32-pound, 2-inch striper.
"He was fishing from the shore over by the cliffs, using anchovies," Braun said. "Again, this is a great area to fish."
Fishing at Lake Mohave offers a little more variety but results have been spotty, Braun said.
"Not much word from up on the lake, but with the water warming up, that should change soon," he said. "We have a variety of fish that can be targeted on the lake. Stripers, channel catfish, largemouth and smallmouth bass are a lot of anglers' choice of sport fish and carp, of course. The panfish up on the lake just don't seem to get the attention like they do with the redear down in the Havasu area, nor do they get as big."
If you've had some success — with or without anchovies — let Braun know about it so he can share the news. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by calling 928-763-8550.
"Hope this helps some for now," Braun said. "We look forward to seeing you in to share that catch and your story.
