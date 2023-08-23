FORT MOHAVE — In a 3-2 vote Tuesday, Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Board members terminated Fire Chief Chris Pardi's contract.
In a special meeting, Chairman Michael Bell, Member Catherine Lopez-Rajaniemi and Member Larry Morse, who put forth the motion, voted to immediately terminate Pardi's contract. Members Arden Lauxman and David Brusby voted against the termination.
After the vote, Pardi was granted permission to address the board and requested a reason for his termination.
Morse said, "In my opinion, there needs to be a balance between the representation of the firefighters and the representation of the public through the board and I don't feel we have that. I feel there is orchestrated maneuvers being taken to direct the board that maybe the board doesn't appreciate."
Bell and Lopez-Rajaniemi did not respond.
After the meeting, Morse, Bell and Lopez Rajaniemi declined to provide a reason for their decision to terminate the fire chief's contract.
Pardi also asked if the termination was immediate or if his contract would not be renewed.
"I'd like to make a motion that we terminate the contract with Chief Pardi, appoint Assistant Chief (Kevin) Smith as interim chief and do a search for a new permanent chief," Morse said.
The board's legal counsel advised the board against trying to appoint anyone at the special meeting and to add the issue to the agenda for an upcoming meeting.
The vote to terminate Pardi's contract came after Lauxman put forth a motion to approve Pardi's retention and approve the raise in salary already in the budget. Brusby seconded the motion, which also failed 3-2.
Following the meeting, board member Brusby sent an email to board members and fire district administrators resigning his position on the board.
"I find it difficult to digest the results of today's meeting," he wrote in part. "If I didn't know better I'd think I was participating in a kangaroo court — The idea of terminating the chief after all the positive accomplishments he has made in six months with no opportunity to hear the concerns of the board is incomprehensible — there is little to be said in defense of the board's decision."
After the vote, during the session, Lauxman informed the board he would resign. Following the meeting, Lauxman clarified that he will serve out 90 days until the board finds a replacement, but will not attend meetings or participate in board activities.
"These shenanigans don't even go on in social club meetings," Lauxman said. "They're hiding behind a curtain. If you can't be transparent, that's pretty poor action on the part of a board member."
The vote also resulted in an outburst from the gallery, including from Fort Mohave resident Evan Smith, who addressed the board during call to the public, prior to the vote.
"The fact that the board would treat a fire chief in this manner with all the evidence pointing toward positive feedback and positive outcome is uncalled for," he said, during call to the public.
After the meeting, Smith, referring to the lack of a reason given for Pardi's dismissal, said, "It's unbelievable. It makes me thing they don't have any facts to bring to the table to prove their reasoning."
Jimmy Smith, who attended with Evan Smith, said, "That was ridiculous in there. The public has a right to know everything that goes on (at the board) and that didn't happen."
The division between the board and its fire chief came to light at July's regularly scheduled meeting, when, after exiting from executive session to discuss Pardi's performance review, contract and salary, board member Cahterine Lopez-Rajaniemi made a motion that the board end Pardi's contract. The motion died for lack of a second.
Members of the board then voted to table the discussion until the regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 15.
At the Aug. 15 meeting, the board heard a prepared statement from Cpt. Derek Stephenson, firefighter and president of Fort Mojave Professional Firefighters Association Local 4324 in support of the chief.
The board tabled the discussion again until the regularly scheduled meeting in September, before calling Tuesday's special meeting.
Something does not smell right. Time to have an independent investigation of this board. Sounds like a railroading. Shame on them. Hope he sues.
