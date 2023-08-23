FMMFD Chief Chris Pardi.jpg

FMMFD board called a special meeting today at 3 p.m. to consider and take possible action on Fire Chief Chris Pardi's contract and salary.

 DK McDonald

FORT MOHAVE — In a 3-2 vote Tuesday, Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Board members terminated Fire Chief Chris Pardi's contract.

In a special meeting, Chairman Michael Bell, Member Catherine Lopez-Rajaniemi and Member Larry Morse, who put forth the motion, voted to immediately terminate Pardi's contract. Members Arden Lauxman and David Brusby voted against the termination.

(1) comment

guest27
guest27

Something does not smell right. Time to have an independent investigation of this board. Sounds like a railroading. Shame on them. Hope he sues.

Report Add Reply

