FORT MOHAVE — Fire board members have called a special meeting after the unexplained firing of the fire chief at a special meeting earlier this week.

The meeting begins at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Fire Station 92, 1920 Camp Mohave Road.

