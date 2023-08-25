FORT MOHAVE — Fire board members have called a special meeting after the unexplained firing of the fire chief at a special meeting earlier this week.
The meeting begins at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Fire Station 92, 1920 Camp Mohave Road.
Items on the agenda include discussion and possible action to accept the resignation of Fort Mojave Mesa Fire District Board Member David Brusby, and in a separate agenda item, to take possible action to instruct staff to post public notice requesting letters of interest to fill the vacant board position.
Brusby sent an email announcing his resignation to board members and fire district administrators earlier this week, citing as his reason the unexplained firing of Fire Chief Chris Pardi on Tuesday.
"I find it difficult to digest the results of today's meeting," he wrote in part. "The idea of terminating the chief after all the positive accomplishments he has made in six months with no opportunity to hear the concerns of the board is incomprehensible — there is little to be said in defense of the board's decision."
At that meeting, Board Chairman Michael Bell, Member Catherine Lopez-Rajaniemi and Member Larry Morse, who put forth the motion, voted to terminate Fire Chief Chris Pardi's contract. Members Arden Lauxman and Brusby voted against the termination.
After the vote, Pardi was granted permission to address the board and he requested a reason for his termination.
Morse said, "In my opinion, there needs to be a balance between the representation of the firefighters and the representation of the public through the board and I don't feel we have that. I feel there is orchestrated maneuvuers being taken to direct the board that maybe the board doesn't appreciate."
Bell and Lopez-Rajaniemi did not respond.
Morse did not offer further remarks. After the meeting, he, Bell and Lopez-Rajaniemi again declined to provide a reason for their decision to terminate the fire chief's contract.
After the vote, during the session, Lauxman informed the board he would resign. Following the meeting, he clarified that he will serve out 90 days until the board finds a replacement, but will not attend meetings or participate in board activities.
"If you can't be transparent, that's pretty poor action on the part of a board member," Lauxman said.
Other action items on Tuesday's special meeting agenda include discussion and possible action regarding the appointment of an interim fire chief and a separate item for discussion and possible action on the process for selection of a permanent fire chief.
Firefighters Local 4324 issued a statement Wednesday in opposition to the governing board vote to terminate Pardi's contract and called the decision, "both ill advised and detrimental to the safety and efficiency of our community."
"The decision to terminate Chief Pardi without transparency and compelling reasons raises concerns about the motives and intentions of the fire board," said Capt. Derek Stephenson, International Association of Firefighters Local 4324 president. "We have a vested interest in the success and effectiveness of our fire department, and we firmly believe that the fire chief plays a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of both our personnel and the public. The lack of clear justification for this decision is a cause for concern and undermines the trust that our community places in our emergency response services and elected officials."
Stephenson called on the fire board to, "reconsider their decision and engage in a transparent and collaborative dialogue with our union and the community at large."
