FORT MOHAVE — A mobile phone application that helps save lives went live on Wednesday, thanks to Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department.

PulsePoint is a mobile phone application designed to support all the River Valley public safety agencies to increase sudden cardiac arrest survival rates through improved bystander performance and active resident support, said Raymond Proa, Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department division chief of EMS.

