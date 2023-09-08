FMMFD announced Thursday the availability of PulsePoint, a free smartphone app for download on Google Play and the iPhone App Store, which covers the entire Colorado River Valley and increases community awareness of medical emergencies and alerts and directs CPR-trained individuals nearby to cardiac arrest victims.
FORT MOHAVE — A mobile phone application that helps save lives went live on Wednesday, thanks to Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department.
PulsePoint is a mobile phone application designed to support all the River Valley public safety agencies to increase sudden cardiac arrest survival rates through improved bystander performance and active resident support, said Raymond Proa, Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department division chief of EMS.
The free PulsePoint app is available for download on Google Play and the iPhone App Store.
Everyone in the community is encouraged to download it, Proa said. The app increases community awareness of medical emergencies and alerts and directs CPR-trained individuals nearby to cardiac arrest victims.
"Anyone with the app who is located within a six-block radius of the incident can receive a push notification to the location of the closest publicly accessible automated external defibrillator to render aid," he said.
Each year more than 350,000 out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrests occur, making it the leading cause of death in the United States. National survival rates for SCA are less than 11%, but delivery of CPR can sustain life by maintaining vital blood flow to the heart and brain until paramedics arrive.
"Only a third of SCA victims receive bystander CPR," Proa said. "Without CPR, brain damage or death can occur in minutes. The American Heart Association estimates that effective bystander CPR, provided immediately after SCA can double or triple a person's chance of survival."
Since the soft launch for the app began, a lot of people have already downloaded it, he said.
The app is the first release within the department's new AED program.
"Our AED program goes live on Oct. 3 and it is state of the art, so the community will be hearing from us again soon," Proa said. "October is Cardiac Arrest Survival Month."
The app is something usually seen in big urban metro areas, Proa said.
"Bullhead City 911-Dispatch has formally integrated the use of the PulsePoint application with the 9-1-1 computer-aided dispatch system," he said. "When a 9-1-1 dispatcher receives and identifies a call related to sudden cardiac arrest, the information on the CAD system will automatically trigger a PulsePoint application push notification.
"For us to have PulsePoint out here is a huge force multiplier because what we're hoping to do obviously, is to leverage our community to start compressions as soon as possible," Proa said.
PulsePoint Colorado River Valley app serves Bullhead City, Mohave Valley, Fort Mohave, Fort Mojave Mesa, Chloride, Desert Hills, Dolan Springs, Golden Shores, Golden Valley, Kingman, Lake Havasu, Littlefield, Meadview, Needles, Oatman, Whilte Hills, Wikiup and Yucca.
The department was able to configure the app to include notifications from the entire River Valley through a grant, Proa said.
"As someone who was born and raised here, I take a lot of pride in our department," he said. "But the app is not just for our department, it's for the whole River Valley because we all work together to support the community and it just makes sense to do it that way."
