FORT MOHAVE — Kevin Smith spent 27 years becoming an assistant fire chief.
"I started at Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department as a reserve firefighter working four shifts every two weeks," he said. "I never expected to be in this position."
Smith went through a rigorous testing process, put together by Brenda Tranchina, owner of Human Resources Strategies, LLC, an Arizona-based consulting firm specializing in HR management in the fire service, that including oral boards with the Chief Jack Yeager, Kingman Fire Department; Btn. Chief Bryant Stanec, Desert Hills Fire Department; and Fire Chief Mark Barnhart, Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation Fire Department.
In addition to a paper, a presentation and inbox testing, part of his testing process included creating the department's fiscal year 2024 budget.
"I think the strongest thing that Kevin has, is that he has done every single position in this department, and he was very successful at it," said FMMFD Chief Chris Pardi. "To come out of that is to have an enormous amount of respect of the members — that's something that doesn't take a test and a week seminar, that takes a career of having trust of the members — they know you, they love you, they trust you, they want to see you be a leader of the department."
Having Smith promote through the ranks, is something Pardi says he brags about.
"You're looking at the next fire chief of the Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department," Pardi said. "That's a really cool thing. Kevin and I work very well together — Kevin knows everything I know and he has the ability to step right in and have it be totally seamless."
Smith says firefighting could be called the family business.
"I grew up in the fire service," he said. "My dad — he retired as assistant fire chief in California. My brother is six years older than me; he's always been in the fire service, right out of high school and he's currently an assistant fire chief in LA County."
The biggest change, Smith said, is moving from 26 years of shift work to a 40-hour work week, which gives him more time with his daughter — a college student — and his wife and son.
"On a personal level, my wife, who works at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center, and my son, who goes to MALC — they're both on a 40 hour work week, so it works," Smith said. "So far it's been very nice — the schedule, the change. I'm acclimating to it very well."
