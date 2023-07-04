MOHAVE VALLEY — Mosquito fogging, ordered by the Mohave County Environmental Health Division, will be conducted Thursday night in several Mohave Valley neighborhoods.
The fogging was recommended after mosquito surveillance revealed several locations that met the protocol for treatment. The MCEHD uses a recommended matrix developed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to indicate when fogging should be applied.
The ground fogging, using MasterLine Kontrol 4 insecticide, will be applied after 8 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting, by Baron Pest Control. Baron was awarded the contract to provide fogging services within Mohave County.
Fogging will take place:
• North of Willow Drive to King Street, east and west from Boundary Peak Road to Aquarius Drive.
• South of Willow Drive to Laguna Road, east and west between Mohave Valley Highway (Arizona Route 95) to Mountain View Road.
• Laguna Road from Mountain View Road to Vanderslice Road, and south to Maverick Drive. This area includes River Valley High School and Mohave Valley Community Park.
MasterLine Kontrol 4 is registered for use against mosquitoes and is made using pyrethrins, derived from the extract of chrysanthemum flowers. Common products containing pyrethrins include indoor bug bombs, human head lice treatments and pet flea sprays.
While use of pyrethrins typically is safe around humans and pets, the Environmental Protection Agency does recommend some steps to help reduce possible exposure.
• Whenever possible, remain indoors with windows closed during fogging operations.
• Consider shutting off you air-conditioner or any system that may bring outside air into the home during the fogging operations.
• Bring all laundry and toys indoors before spring begins and wash with soap and water if exposed during spraying.
• Bring pets indoors and cover ornamental fish ponds and water troughs to avoid direct exposure.
• Cover swimming pool surfaces with feasible. Given the small concentration of pesticides, special precautions or waiting periods usually are not necessary for outdoor swimming pools.
• Wash exposed skin with soap and water.
• Wash exposed fruits and vegetables, such as home-grown or purchased from an outdoor vender, before storing, cooking or eating.
• Seek medical attention if necessary if you believe exposure to pesticides is making you ill.
Anyone with questions about pesticides should call the National Pesticide Information Center between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. MST at 1-800-858-7478. The NPIC is staffed by trained pesticide specialists who have toxicology and environmental chemistry education and training needed to provide answers to pesticide questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.