0814.mosquito stock art
Deno - stock.adobe.com

MOHAVE VALLEY — Another round of mosquito fogging has been prescribed for three neighborhoods in Mohave Valley.

Ground application of the insecticide MasterLine Kontrol 4-4 will be performed after 8 tonight by Baron Pest Control after mosquito surveillance conducted by the Mohave County Department of Public Health's Environmental Health Division revealed locations that met the protocol recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to warrant mosquito abatement efforts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.