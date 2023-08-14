MOHAVE VALLEY — Another round of mosquito fogging has been prescribed for three neighborhoods in Mohave Valley.
Ground application of the insecticide MasterLine Kontrol 4-4 will be performed after 8 tonight by Baron Pest Control after mosquito surveillance conducted by the Mohave County Department of Public Health's Environmental Health Division revealed locations that met the protocol recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to warrant mosquito abatement efforts.
The areas affected:
• Willow Road south to Laguna Road, between Highway 95 and Mountain View Road;
• Willow Road north to King Street, between Boundary Peak and Aquarius Drive;
• Laguna Road south to Maverick Drive from Mountain View Road to Vanderslice Road. This area includes River Valley High School and Mohave Valley Community Park.
MasterLine Kontrol 4-4, registered for use against mosquitoes, is made from pyrethrins, derived from the extract of chrysanthemums. Products containing pyrethrins include indoor bug bombs, human head lice treatments and pet flea sprays.
The insecticide is deemed safe for humans and pets but residents are advised to take a few precautions to reduce the likelihood of any negative affects of exposure. Whenever possible, remain indoors with windows closed during the time of fogging application. If outdoors, avoid eye contact with the spray; if spray reaches the eyes immediately rinse them with water or apply eye drops. Wash any exposed skin with soap and water if contact is made by the spray. Wash exposed fruits and vegetables with water before cooking, storing or eating.
Anyone with physical or psychological concerns regarding the spraying should contact their local physician.
Questions about pesticides should be directed to the National Pesticide Information Center at 800-858-7378.
