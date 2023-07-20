MOHAVE VALLEY — More mosquito fogging is scheduled Monday in two Mohave Valley neighborhoods.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health's Environmental Health Division has ordered the fogging in an area bounded by Willow Drive and Laguna Road between Highway 95 and Mountain View Road and also from Boundary Peak to Aquarius Drive between Willow Drive and King Street.
Recent mosquito surveillance revealed enough insects to warrant another round of fogging. The county uses the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended matrix as a guide to trigger fogging to eradicate the potential disease-carrying mosquitoes.
Those areas also were subject to fogging earlier this month.
Adult mosquito control application will be performed by Baron Pest Control after 8 p.m. Monday, weather permitting. Wind and rain could impact when the fogging takes place.
MasterLine Kontrol 4-4 will be used. It is an insecticide made from pyrethrins — extract of chrysanthemum flowers — and is registered for use against mosquitoes. Other products containing pyrethrins include indoor bug bombs, human head lice treatments and pet flea sprays.
While use of pyrethrins typically is safe around humans and pets, the Environmental Protection Agency does recommend some steps to help reduce possible exposure.
• Whenever possible, remain indoors with windows closed during fogging operations.
• Consider shutting off your air-conditioner or any system that may bring outside air into the home during the fogging operations.
• Bring all laundry and toys indoors before spring begins and wash with soap and water if exposed during spraying.
• Bring pets indoors and cover ornamental fish ponds and water troughs to avoid direct exposure.
• Cover swimming pool surfaces if feasible. Given the small concentration of pesticides, special precautions or waiting periods usually are not necessary for outdoor swimming pools.
• Wash exposed skin with soap and water.
• Wash exposed fruits and vegetables, such as home-grown or purchased from an outdoor vender, before storing, cooking or eating.
• Seek medical attention if necessary if you believe exposure to pesticides is making you ill.
Anyone with questions about pesticides should call the National Pesticide Information Center between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. MST at 1-800-858-7478. The NPIC is staffed by trained pesticide specialists who have toxicology and environmental chemistry education and training needed to provide answers to pesticide questions.
