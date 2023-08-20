Volunteer Anna Curtis places a box of food in the back of a vehicle during Saturday's drive-through food distribution at Food For Families in Bullhead City. About 30,000 pounds of food was handed out in under four hours.
BULLHEAD CITY — It took less than four hours for volunteers at Food For Families to hand out about 30,000 pounds of produce, staples and other items to hundreds of Tri-state families in August's community food distribution.
"God kept the rain away long enough for us to get through this," said Allen Cates, senior pastor at Praise Chapel, whose church has been involved in food distribution programs for the last 23 years.
Intermittent sprinkles fell — with lightning and thunder in the distance — as the orderly distribution took place Saturday morning.
Food For Families provides food directly to the public — "We're feeding about 100 families a day in our regular food bank," Cates said — but also serves as a food storage, receiving and distribution center for 30 area agencies in Bullhead City, Laughlin and the surrounding area.
Food For Families partnered with the City of Bullhead City and Make Bullhead Better to conduct the once-a-month drive-through food distribution, typically on the Saturday following the third Friday of the month, that requires no advance registration, no income qualifications or any specific residency.
"It just makes more sense to do it here," said Cates, noting that when the distribution was done at the Bullhead City Administration Complex it required Food For Families to truck tons of food for boxes and bags to be sorted inside the City Council chamber, then carried to the parking lot. Any remaining items — and all the gear used for the packaging — had to be returned to Food For Families' compound at the end of the event.
Now, it all begins and ends in the same location.
Motorists don't have to get out of their vehicle as volunteers place collections of food into their seats, trunks or truck beds as they drive a serpentine path through the grounds of Praise Chapel.
A majority of the food comes from the St. Mary's Food Alliance with two semis arriving at Food For Families to be shared with other area agencies. The nonprofit food bank also receives donations from local stores and financial support from donations and grants.
Volunteers come from all walks of life. Many are members of the Praise Chapel congregation but others are members of other local churches or are associated with the city, Make Bullhead Better or local civic groups.
"I started doing this because there was a need," said volunteer Jason Newlin, who was helping load boxes of fruit and bread into vehicles outside the food bank's main warehouse. "Food that otherwise would be in the dumpster is going to people who need it, people who can and will use it."
Anna Curtis said she has tried to commit to community outreach everywhere she has lived, in New Mexico, Texas, California and now in Bullhead City.
"I like volunteering," she said. "I like helping people. We all should help each other when we can."
