BULLHEAD CITY — It took less than four hours for volunteers at Food For Families to hand out about 30,000 pounds of produce, staples and other items to hundreds of Tri-state families in August's community food distribution.

"God kept the rain away long enough for us to get through this," said Allen Cates, senior pastor at Praise Chapel, whose church has been involved in food distribution programs for the last 23 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.