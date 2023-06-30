The community is invited to make a splash at the Independence Day pool party with free swim and, while supplies last, free hot dogs, from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Municipal Pool, Ken Fovargue Park, 2355 Trane Road.
BULLHEAD CITY — The community is invited to celebrate a sparkling Fourth with a cool swim at Parks and Recreation Aquatics Independence Day pool party.
The event runs from 1 through 5 p.m., Tuesday, with free swim, and while supplies last, free hot dogs at the municipal pool at Ken Fovargue Park, 2355 Trane Road.
The Bullhead City Summer Pool Series includes three dive-in movies, four free swim days and three pool parties this summer, all free to the public, said Mackenzie Covert, Bullhead City spokesman.
The Summer Pool Parties include the Independence Day pool party and a Labor Day pool party Sept. 4. More details about the Labor Day Pool Party will be announced at a later date.
Dive-in movies include "The Goonies," playing July 22, and "Sharknado," playing Aug. 5. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m.
Open swim days through Aug. 4 are Monday through Thursday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Friday from noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Open swim is free for children under the age of 4, $1.50 for children ages 4 to 17, $2.50 for adults and $1.50 for seniors and those with disabilities.
Upcoming free swim days are July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16. Free open swim begins at noon and ends at 5 p.m.
Sponsors of the Fourth of July Pool Party include TWN Communications, Dot Foods, Sam's Club, Swanty's and the City of Bullhead City.
"We're very grateful to TWN Communications for sponsoring the entire Summer Pool Series," Covert said. "We can't have these community events without the support of our sponsors."
The city is offering sponsorship opportunities for the sixth annual Back-to-School Splash Bash taking place Saturday, July 29, at Ken Fovargue Park.
This year’s Hawaiian-themed Back-to-School Splash Bash features eight giant water slides, free open swim at the municipal pool, the splash pad at Ken Fovargue Park, sprinklers, games and an epic water balloon fight finale. Thousands of families are expected to hula on over for a free day of water fun.
Additional sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, contact Jensen at 928-763-9400, ext. 8246, or by email at jjensen@bullheadcityaz.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.