Jul 4 Pool Party IMG_6211.jpg

The community is invited to make a splash at the Independence Day pool party with free swim and, while supplies last, free hot dogs, from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Municipal Pool, Ken Fovargue Park, 2355 Trane Road. 

 DK McDonald/The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — The community is invited to celebrate a sparkling Fourth with a cool swim at Parks and Recreation Aquatics Independence Day pool party.

The event runs from 1 through 5 p.m., Tuesday, with free swim, and while supplies last, free hot dogs at the municipal pool at Ken Fovargue Park, 2355 Trane Road.

