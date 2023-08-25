BULLHEAD CITY — Sometime in 2024, Bullhead City likely will have a new mayor.
But how and when that office is filled is completely dependent upon if and when current Mayor Steve D'Amico resigns from the office he was elected to fill last November.
Earlier this month, D'Amico declared his intentions to seek the Republican nomination for Mohave County District 2 supervisor in the 2024 primary election. Current Supervisor Hildy Angius is not seeking re-election; instead, she has announced plans to seek the GOP nomination for the Arizona State Senate seat currently held by Sonny Borrelli. Borrelli is finishing his second term in the Senate and has himself announced plans to run for the District 3 supervisor, taking on incumbent Supervisor Buster Johnson and several others in the Republican primary.
None of those declarations carry any legal weight, according to Arizona law. The only declaration that does is the filing of completed nomination papers with county or state election officials.
The game of political musical chairs in Mohave County has evoked interest from candidates for a number of positions, some of which will be vacant and some of which will involve taking on incumbents.
D'Amico, who has been a member of the Bullhead City Council since 2012, was elected mayor in 2022 after Tom Brady decided not to seek a third term in office. D'Amico originally announced intentions to run for the state legislature but never actually filed papers to seek nomination, instead changing his sights to mayor.
Under Arizona law, D'Amico must resign as mayor before he can become an official candidate of the supervisor seat. Arizona Revised Statute 38-296, commonly known as the "resign to run" law, prohibits any "incumbent of a salaried elective office, whether holding by election or appointment" from offering themselves "for nomination or election to any (other) salaried local, state or federal office" unless they are in the final year of their elected term. D'Amico's four-year term expires in 2026, meaning he will be leaving office at least two years early if he follows through on his candidacy for supervisor.
But until he makes it official by submitting nomination petitions, he isn't required to abandon his mayor seat, although technically he could choose to resign at any time. Nomination papers cannot be submitted prior to Monday, March 11, and must be submitted by or before 5 p.m. April 8, 120 days before the Aug. 6 primary.
He has given no indication on when he intends to resign.
If he waits until the petition window to officially resign, the city council will appoint a current council member to be mayor for the remainder of D'Amico's term — through the 2026 election cycle. D'Amico already has endorsed Vice Mayor Rod Head for that appointment, although any formal action would be made by vote of the entire council.
But if D'Amico chose to make his resignation official before March 11, it would provide potential candidates the necessary 30 days to file paperwork and nominations petitions for a mayoral election in the August primary. Four council seats already will be on the August 2024 ballot: the two-year terms won by Head, Grace Hecht and Juan Lizarraga in 2022 and the seat held since June by Rich Lettman, who was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the death of Norma Brummett earlier this year.
D'Amico's term expires in 2026, if he chooses not to leave the mayor's office; also expiring in 2026 are four-year terms won in 2022 by Tami Ring and Dan Alfonzo.
Asked what options the city could have to name — or have the voters elect — a new mayor, City Clerk Sue Stein summed it up in two words: It depends.
"It would depend on when (D'Amico) resigns to run, when he actually turns in his papers," Stein said after reviewing state statutes. "If the mayor resigns more than 30 days before the last day to file the nomination papers, that would allow the candidates to get signatures for their own nominations papers."
According to ARS 9-235, dealing with city council vacancies, "The council shall fill a vacancy that may occur by appointment until the next regularly scheduled council election if the vacancy occurs more than 30 days before the nomination petition deadline; otherwise the appointment is for the unexpired term."
The city council has become familiar with the appointment process, at least when it comes to filling council seats. And if and when a council member is appointed — be it Head or anyone else — to become mayor, the council will go through that process once again to fill the vacant council seat. The council also would select a new vice mayor from the seated council members, likely before considering a new appointment to the seven-member panel.
"It's up to the council to go through the process," Stein said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.