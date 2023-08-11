9-10 dakota.jpg

Dakota Gillman currently plays college golf for Colorado Mesa University. 

 Contributed

BULLHEAD CITY — Former Mohave Accelerated Learning Center star golfer Dakota Gillman is set for another season playing college golf at Colorado Mesa University.

Gillman was a 2020 graduate from MALC. Playing college golf has not only made him a better player, he said, but has helped him build relationships for the rest of his life. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.