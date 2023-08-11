BULLHEAD CITY — Former Mohave Accelerated Learning Center star golfer Dakota Gillman is set for another season playing college golf at Colorado Mesa University.
Gillman was a 2020 graduate from MALC. Playing college golf has not only made him a better player, he said, but has helped him build relationships for the rest of his life.
“I love my team and the culture at Colorado Mesa University," Gillman said. “I chose Colorado Mesa because of how much Coach Sullivan cares for the program. He expects the best from all of his players, and it’s the environment I wanted to be in. The campus at CMU is also amazing, which helped my decision.“
In high school, Gillman placed sixth in both the 2019 and 2020 Arizona Division II Golf Championships after finishing 13th as a sophomore. He also had wins in the Kingman Invitational and Lake Havasu Invitational Championships in both 2019 and 2020 as well.
"I remember winning and having fun with the boys, including Trevor Price, Zach Neal, Josh Neal, Justin Reese, Bryant Booze, Austin Brusso, David Huddleston and more," Gillman added. "Seeing all of those guys grow in the game made playing for MALC so much more better."
Gillman then redshirted his freshman year of college and shined afterward, recording a 74.73 scoring average in 15 rounds, third lowest on the team, including three rounds in the 60s and five of par or better in his first year playing.
Gillman says his goal is to one day to play on the PGA Tour, which he knows will require consistency and hard work.
“In order to achieve my goal of the PGA Tour, I need to improve on every aspect of my game because golf is so difficult, Gillman added. "I’m excited about that journey, but most importantly, I’m trying to improve my relationship with Jesus Christ because he is the foundation of my life.“
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.