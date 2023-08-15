BULLHEAD CITY — Former Mohave Accelerated Learning Center multi-sport athlete Josh Neal is succeeding in college, playing golf at Bushnell University in Eugene, Oregon.
Neal, the son of the MALC varsity golf coach Scott Neal, graduated from MALC in 2021. He competed in four matches this past season at Bushnell and helped his team finish second in the nine-team Cascade Collegiate Conference championship. The Beacons qualified for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national tournament and finished 111th among 155 schools.
Neal was named to the Athletic Director's Honor Roll as a Distinguished Scholar-Athlete in both semesters. Neal said playing college golf is overlooked by many young athletes, but it was one of the best decisions he has made in his sports career.
"I loved the atmosphere and people I've met while playing my first year of golf at Bushnell University," Neal said. "It is something you have to dedicate yourself to, as almost every hour of free time I had with sunlight outside of classes was spent at the golf course."
Neal didn't have plans on playing golf in high school. His main focus was on basketball, but said his plans were altered after suffering a knee injury during his senior season.
After receiving an email from Bushnell golf coach Larry Watts expressing interest, Neal got to play golf.
This came after Neal placed second in the 2021 Kingman Invitational and was later named the 2021 Tri-State Athlete of the Year playing golf, basketball and football.
His favorite memory of playing at MALC was the bus trips.
"Those trips are where all my favorite memories are from, with all my teammates over the years," Neal said. "There wasn't a single year that I played where we didn't have a good time on the ride there and back from matches."
Neal's primary focus heading into his sophomore year is getting tournament experience.
"Tournament golf is a whole different experience than a casual round with teammates or friends," he said. "Coming in with little to no tournament experience in my first year, there was a noticeable difference between myself and the upperclassmen on the team. Golf is 90 percent mental, and during tournament golf, that definitely shows."
After college, Neal said, he plans to enter the social media and business brokerage industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.