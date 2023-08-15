BULLHEAD CITY — Former Mohave Accelerated Learning Center multi-sport athlete Josh Neal is succeeding in college, playing golf at Bushnell University in Eugene, Oregon.

Neal, the son of the MALC varsity golf coach Scott Neal, graduated from MALC in 2021. He competed in four matches this past season at Bushnell and helped his team finish second in the nine-team Cascade Collegiate Conference championship. The Beacons qualified for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national tournament and finished 111th among 155 schools.

