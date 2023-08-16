8-17 Rhyah Jackson.jpg

Rhyah Jackson is set for her second season playing college soccer at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.

 Jeff Rebello/Pacific University

BULLHEAD CITY – Not only does Mohave High School have some pretty good athletes currently on their varsity team, but they also have an incredible one playing college soccer in Rhyah Jackson.

A 2021 graduate from Mohave High School, Jackson says her time playing at Pacific University has been amazing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.