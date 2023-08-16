BULLHEAD CITY – Not only does Mohave High School have some pretty good athletes currently on their varsity team, but they also have an incredible one playing college soccer in Rhyah Jackson.
A 2021 graduate from Mohave High School, Jackson says her time playing at Pacific University has been amazing.
"Every season has its ups and downs, but I seriously couldn't have asked for better coaches and teammates," Jackson said. "It's a whole new level of competitiveness in college, but that's exactly what you want and what makes it a challenge and so much fun."
Jackson played three years on the varsity soccer team at Mohave, helping them win 32 games while also recording 69 goals and 158 points. She had 35 goals as a senior, where Jackson averaged 2.1 goals per game and created lifelong friendships.
"The bond you create with teammates and coaches is something so strong," Jackson added. "I met some of the most amazing people playing at Mohave, and I got really lucky with all my coaches. Traveling far for games could be exhausting, but some of my best memories were on those bus trips."
When looking at where she wanted to play, Jackson wanted a change of scenery from being in the desert. She is in a kinesiology program and established a great relationship with her coach, Chelsea Davis, about how she planned on running the soccer program. As a freshman, Jackson played in 17 games, making seven starts and scoring four goals, tied for third on her team.
Her first two goals came in her second game against Evergreen State in a 4-1 win. She also scored the lone goal in the team's win over Whitworth and had her fourth against Willamette in a 4-2 loss.
Mohave High School head coach Kelly Burgess called her an incredible player and feels like the team can definitely gain confidence seeing a former star play in college.
"Players like Rhyah Jackson are rare; as rare as diamonds," he said. "I saw it during her first day of training as a 14-year-old freshman. She is multi-faceted, and even was back then. She has size and the speed to go with it. She has technical ability. And, she’s a super smart player. "
With three years left, Jackson hopes her team can become stronger after not reaching their full potential last year. Jackson's main goal is to gain more confidence on the field.
"It's hard coming into college and playing at a whole new level," Jackson said. "I want to play to my full potential, and I think my first step is being more confident in my abilities."
Pacific will begin their season with a pair of exhibition games later this month before hosting Oregon Tech in their first regular season match on Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.