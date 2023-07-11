KINGMAN — A Fort Mohave man was sentenced Monday to a dozen years in prison for attempting to possess child pornography.
Alexander Scott Francis, 32, pleaded guilty in June to a reduced charge of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. He also admitted to violating his probation from a 2017 case, in which he was also charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.
Nine other felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and a count of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements were dropped in the plea agreement.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jacob Chavez asked for the aggravated sentence arguing that the defendant has a historic prior conviction in the 2017 case.
Francis’ attorney Allison Shokes argued for a mitigated sentence citing Francis’ family support and his own abuse as a child. She also said the images were unknown victims and that Francis took responsibility for the crimes.
Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert sentenced Francis to the stipulated five-year prison sentence for violating his probation in the 2017 case and also sentenced him to an additional seven years for the attempted sexual exploitation charge. The sentences will run consecutively to each other.
Bullhead City police received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of a suspect possessing a pornographic image of an underage girl. Police detectives identified the suspect as Francis, police reported.
Francis is a registered sex offender and was on probation for sexual exploitation of a minor. He also failed to update the sheriff’s office of his sex offender registration since 2017. Detectives arrested Francis around 1 p.m. Oct. 21, 2022, at the probation office in the 900 block of Hancock Road.
