KINGMAN — A Fort Mohave man was sentenced Monday to a dozen years in prison for attempting to possess child pornography.

Alexander Scott Francis, 32, pleaded guilty in June to a reduced charge of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. He also admitted to violating his probation from a 2017 case, in which he was also charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

