Chief Chris Pardi and Kalvin Norman

Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department Chief Chris Pardi, right, congratulated Firefighter/Engineer Kalvin Norman for completion of his probationary year. Norman's family participated in his badge pinning ceremony.

 DK McDonald/The Daily News

FORT MOHAVE — Fort Mohave Mesa Fire District board members heard an educational presentation Tuesday on the cost of purchasing and refurbishing fire apparatus.

Purchasing a new apparatus is a two to three year process and requires 50% down and 50% on delivery at a starting cost between $800,000 and $900,000, said FMMFD Chief Chris Pardi. "It's not at all unusual to spend more than $1 million, depending on its specifications."

