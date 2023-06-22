Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department Chief Chris Pardi, right, congratulated Firefighter/Engineer Kalvin Norman for completion of his probationary year. Norman's family participated in his badge pinning ceremony.
FORT MOHAVE — Fort Mohave Mesa Fire District board members heard an educational presentation Tuesday on the cost of purchasing and refurbishing fire apparatus.
Purchasing a new apparatus is a two to three year process and requires 50% down and 50% on delivery at a starting cost between $800,000 and $900,000, said FMMFD Chief Chris Pardi. "It's not at all unusual to spend more than $1 million, depending on its specifications."
National Fire Protection Association sets apparatus standards and says the life span is maximum 20 years for front line apparatus and with a refurbishment a maximum of another 10 years, for a total 30 years life span, Btn. Chief Kevin Smith told board members.
"The department's Engine 911 - operating out of Station 81 - was purchased in 2018 and immediately sent for refurbishment," Smith said. "The department received the refurbished engine at the end of 2018, so it has about another 5 years in frontline service."
Engine 921 is a 2007 apparatus that spent its first 2 years as a demo vehicle, Smith said. The department paid $365,000 and it has been running frontline service since its arrival. This engine is in excellent condition for its age but it is going to need a refurbishment in 2 to 3 years.
Pardi told members he has created an apparatus committee consisting of a representative of labor and a representative of management to explore strategies for being careful stewards of the taxpayer's dollars and and to present them to the board. The committee will also be actively looking for a deal on a reserve vehicle.
Off-duty firefighters in the district have been committed to using their off-duty time to perform non-emergency patient transportation, a revenue generating service for the department, Pardi said.
"We're committed to having the cash on hand to pay for this so there is no debt to the district," he said. The department is also committed to exploring the possibility of grant funding for equipment.
Members voted unanimously to approve the fiscal year 2023/24 budget.
Firefighter/Paramedic Kalvin Norman received a badge pinning ceremony on the completion of his probation year.
In the call to the public, Cpt. Derek Stephenson, Fort Mojave Professional Firefighters Association Local 4324 president, informed members of a 4th of July fundraising raffle in its third partnership raffle with High Desert Heat. First place is an AR-10 with optics, second place is a Microtech Ultratech D/E knife and third place is a $150 visa gift card and CCW class. Half the proceeds from the raffle benefit the union's School Supply Drive and the other half of the proceeds go to community events this summer. Tickets are $25 and are available through Local 4324 members and at High Desert Heat, 4410 Highway 95, Suite F.
The Local is also partnering with Fort Mohave and Bullhead City Ace Hardware stores which are hosting a Christmas in July Holiday Toy Drive to benefit the union's annual Christmas toy drive.
