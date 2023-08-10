The head of Rocky the Rattler, along with painted rocks that serve as his body, have been stolen from the Fort Mohave Treasure Mall. Creation of the Treasure Mall mascot's painted rock body serves as a free project for area children.
Fort Mohave Treasure Mall mascot and ongoing childrens' rock painting project, Rocky the Rattler recently had portions of his painted rock body — including his head — stolen from his home on the west side of the building.
FMTM
FORT MOHAVE — Someone stole the head of Rocky the Rattler.
"I know it's just painted rock, but it's not just painted rock," said organizer Laura Meyers, owner of Laura's Uniquities at Fort Mohave Treasure Mall. "He was the mall mascot. The Great Snake Paint gave kids something positive to do, not just sit around the house and play video games."
Open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fort Mohave Treasure Mall is an indoor shopping location featuring 106 full-time vendors under a 20,000-square-foot roof, showcasing local talent, collectibles, antiques, new items, clothing and special events.
At the end of July, Meyer's noted that some painted rocks that make up Rocky's body were missing. She posted on social media about the loss, hoping the pieces would be returned.
"We have so many rock groups in town, I thought maybe someone thought it was a "leave one, take one" sort of thing," Meyers said. "But after I posted, it happened again, and this time, they also took Rocky's head — you know, if you chop off the head, you kill the snake."
Since the idea for the rock painting project began, Meyers has hosted a free rock painting event — The Great Snake Paint — each Sunday, attracting families and children from around the Tri-state to paint a rock or two to add to Rocky's body. The goal, Meyers said, was to create a snake long enough to stretch from the west entrance of the Treasure Mall down the length of the building.
"I was really saddened that the artists that painted beautiful 'rocktabulous' pieces for the mall mascot had this happen," Meyers said. "A lot of talent, pride and love went into each piece, and he was placed outside our building for all to admire and enjoy."
Meyers said she was so disheartened by the vandalism, she initially ended the project.
"I've had a lot of feedback since then, and a lot of it has been, 'If you quit, you're just letting the thieves win,' and 'Don't stop painting because somebody has to be a jerk,' she said. "We're going to restart it because Trudy (Stanley), who started the Treasure Mall, doesn't want it to end, I don't want it to end, and the kids don't want it to end. I'm just going to have to figure out a way to keep (the rocks) there."
In addition to completing Rocky the Rattler, the group will take on Kyle the King and Carl the Coral snakes to line the driveways into the parking lot.
At the end of last Sunday, Meyers, Stanley and another vendor brought Rocky inside to keep him safe.
"I'm probably going to have to do that unless I cement them down or something," she said. "Again, if people are going to keep taking them even with signs put out, I just don't know yet. If people like the art, they're more than welcome to come by and see them, but please don't remove the rocks — they were made for Rocky and are a part of him and are the property of the Fort Mohave Treasure Mall."
