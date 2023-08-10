FORT MOHAVE — Someone stole the head of Rocky the Rattler.

"I know it's just painted rock, but it's not just painted rock," said organizer Laura Meyers, owner of Laura's Uniquities at Fort Mohave Treasure Mall. "He was the mall mascot. The Great Snake Paint gave kids something positive to do, not just sit around the house and play video games."

