FORT MOHAVE — "I'm giving them one more chance to right a wrong," said Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Board Member Arden Lauxman. "I hope that they'll reconsider."
Lauxman said he made the request to to amend today's board agenda to give the board the opportunity to rescind Tuesday's 3-2 vote to terminate Fire Chief Chris Pardi's contract.
At that meeting, Board Chairman Michael Bell, member Catherine Lopez-Rajaniemi and member Larry Morse, who put forth the motion, voted without explanation to immediately terminate Fire Chief Chris Pardi's contract. Lauxman and member David Brusby voted against the termination.
"I'm just trying to be fair on all sides, to be sure they had one chance to reconsider," Lauxman said. "No one likes to backtrack, I'm sure it's a matter of pride — but bottom line, if I was in that situation and I had some second thoughts, I would have brought it up to be reconsidered because I was going to change my vote. At this time, I'm hoping maybe they'll reconsider."
Today's fire board special meeting begins at 3 p.m. at Los Lagos Golf Club banquet room, 6365 South Entrada Via Verdes.
The meeting was moved from Fire Station 92 to a larger venue to accommodate the potential number of members of the public attending, said FMMFD Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Smith.
The amended agenda retains the original action items of discussion and possible action to accept the resignation of Fort Mojave Mesa Fire District Board Member David Brusby, and in a separate agenda item, to take possible action to instruct staff to post public notice requesting letters of interest to fill the vacant board position.
Brusby requested the item be moved further down the agenda, Lauxman said.
The amended agenda also includes the original agenda item calling for discussion and possible action regarding the appointment of an interim fire chief and a separate item for discussion and possible action on the process for selection of a permanent fire chief.
The vote to fire Chief Pardi, who was appointed as fire chief by the board in February, was met with a statement Wednesday from the firefighters union in opposition to the governing board vote to terminate the chief's contract. Firefighters Local 4234 President Derek Stephenson called the decision, "both ill-advised and detrimental to the safety and efficiency of our community."
