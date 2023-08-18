Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department Engineer Stewlow, Captain Dan Dimick, and Firefighter Garrett Craig were recognized Tuesday for 20 years of service to the community during Tuesday's regularly scheduled fire board meeting.
DK McDonald
FORT MOHAVE — Fire board members heard Tuesday support of the fire chief from the leader of the firefighters local union.
During the call to the public, Cpt. Derek Stephenson, firefighter and president of Fort Mojave Professional Firefighters Association Local 4324, in a prepared statement told the board that the union is in support of Fire Chief Chris Pardi and that releasing him from his contract would be a mistake.
The division between the board and its fire chief came to light at July's regularly scheduled meeting. After exiting from executive session to discuss Pardi's performance review, contract and salary, board member Catherine Lopez-Rajaniemi made a motion that the board end Pardi's contract. The motion died for lack of a second.
Members of the board then voted to table the discussion until Tuesday's meeting.
On Tuesday, Pardi read a prepared statement to the board, reviewing his progress in the six months since he was hired as chief in addressing hiring, retention, and training, apparatus and equipment issues, station improvements, increasing revenue and improved working relationships with other departments along the river
He noted the increase in programs addressing specific challenges, including the Colorado River Training Committee which coordinated inter-agency training for firefighters with FMMFD, Mohave Valley Fire Department and Bullhead City Fire Department, and the drone program, which was recently responsible for the first drone save of an injured and lost person in Mohave County.
Pardi also highlighted improved revenues through interfacility transports, which, he said, will bring $2 million to the district this year, and the maintenance facility agreement with Mohave Valley Fire District, which saves the district approximately $5 million. He said he prioritized addressing concerns regarding pay and benefits with board-approved 6/4 pay structure, which solved many of the problems the department faced.
After thanking the board for its comments, Pardi closed his remarks with, "I'm proud to serve as your chief and look forward to continuing to work serving this community in the future, if you give me that opportunity."
The board did not comment in session on the statements, citing discussions originating in executive session and voted to continue discussion at the September board meeting.
After the meeting, Board Chairman Michael Bell declined to comment.
EMS Chief Raymond Proa reported on the district's selection as a recipient of a $131,000 Arizona State Grant for an Adashi fire incident management system. The system provides a standardized incident command and management platform for fire ground and EMS mass casualty incident management with CAD integration based on Federal Emergency Management Agency standards.
The three-year grant allows the department to apply for another 3 years of the grant at the end of the first three years, effectively securing the program at no cost to the district for 6 years, Proa said.
Proa also wrote and submitted Adashi grant applications for Desert Hills, Golden Shores, Golden Valley and Northern Arizona Fire districts, which were also approved, bringing roughly $700,000 in grants for Mohave County Fire Departments with mutual aid agreements.
"I am very proud that this district initiated and got the grant and I'm very proud of Ray Proa because he's the one that wrote the grants for those four fire districts," Pardi said.
FMMFD Engineer Stewlow, Captain Dan Dimick, and Firefighter Garrett Craig were recognized for 20 years of service with FMMFD and Firefighter/EMT Austin Kartinen was awarded a pinning ceremony for completing his probationary year with FMMFD. Kartinen was pinned by his father, FMMFD Btn. Chief James Kartinen.
