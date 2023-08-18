FORT MOHAVE — Fire board members heard Tuesday support of the fire chief from the leader of the firefighters local union.

During the call to the public, Cpt. Derek Stephenson, firefighter and president of Fort Mojave Professional Firefighters Association Local 4324, in a prepared statement told the board that the union is in support of Fire Chief Chris Pardi and that releasing him from his contract would be a mistake.

