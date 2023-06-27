MOHAVE VALLEY — The Fort Mojave Wellness Center has been a hot spot, providing its community members with a great opportunity to stay busy and healthy during the summer.
Wellness Center Director Shawn Lewis is joined by Tribal Chairman Tim Williams, who was recently reelected, along with a Vice Chairman Shan Lewis, and their tribal council that oversees the Fort Mojave Tribe's endeavors toward the wellbeing of the community.
The tribe is composed of approximately 1,444 tribal members, including some who do not reside in the area. The Wellness Center provides a summer program for the grade school level, where kids can come in Monday through Friday and follow a curriculum of fun activities, including sports, cooking, swimming and field trips.
They host basketball leagues and tournaments, chair volleyball, festivals/carnivals, award ceremonies and department and community-related events. They also host physical education classes for grades pre-k through sixth for Anya Itpak Elementary, known as Brand X. It focuses on optimal youth development, play and physical literacy to ensure longevity in fitness through appropriate programming.
The facility features two full-size basketball courts, an indoor pool with a hot tub, a running track, a fitness center, a full kitchen and classroom space along with a multi-purpose room, various fitness classes, a children/teen play area, a ladies' training area and restrooms/lockers/showers.
Shawn calls this place a safe haven for the community. Those wanting to destress after a day of work can do so, and at the same time, enhance their health.
"We strongly promote health and wellness and invite and encourage the community to come here to develop and learn about leading a healthier lifestyle," Shawn said. "It is also a gathering place where people can come talk and enjoy a healthy snack or beverage from our smoothie bar."
