Participants in a noodle race try to swim across the Bullhead City municipal pool with a pool noodle firmly wedged between their legs. It was one of the many games and contests offered during Tuesday's pool party.
BULLHEAD CITY — There was a lot to like about Tuesday's Fourth of July Pool Party at Bullhead City's municipal pool.
First, the event at Ken Fovargue Park was free. Second, it was organized with plenty of lifeguards on duty. Third, there were activities both in and out of the water. And fourth, there was free food and raffle prizes.
"Lifeguards, free snacks, games ... you've got to like everything about it," Shane Preader said.
His 6-year-old son, Hunter, agreed.
"I like the slide. And the games," he said moments after completing a victory over his dad in an oversized Connect 4 set up in the grass just a few feet from the pool.
Swimmers of all ages took advantage of the holiday to beat the heat at the pool, much to the delight of city Parks and Recreation Division staff.
"Fourth of July brings a lot of families to the pool," said assistant manager Kylee Heath. "We've been planning this for a while."
The plans included input from recreation staff — including the pool's lifeguards — in hopes of conducting a fun and safe holiday event for those wanting a safer swimming option that the river or area lakes.
"We have eight lifeguards," Heath said. "We have plenty of people here."
While most of the events were geared toward younger swimmers, the occasion brought out plenty of older ones, too.
"We had a lot of our water aerobics patrons and lap swimmers come out to show their support and take advantage of the free pool day," Heath said.
Friends Brennan Chan, Tyler Kemnitz and Anthony Dalisay went to the pool to avoid the crowds at the river.
"We went to the river before this and it was all packed," the 19-year-old Kemnitz said. "So we came here."
The pool is familiar territory for the three.
"I come here quite a bit," the 18-year-old Chan said. "I was here on Saturday. It's nice to relax in the pool when it's hot outside."
For Dalisay, an 18-year-old who moved from Bullhead City to Phoenix, the pool was a meeting place "to spend time with friends."
"We like it here," he said.
They weren't alone. By 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, two hours after opening for the seven-and-a-half-hour pool party sponsored by TWN Communications, Dot Foods, Sam's Club, Swanty's of Bullhead City and the City of Bullhead City, about 150 had showed up. Some already had come and gone — one family of four left because, the mother said, "it was just too hot" after temperatures reached 110.
Some were there for the long haul — or at least until after 4:30 p.m., when the raffle prize drawings were scheduled to take place.
The festivities included noodle races and diving competitions. And when those in attendance got tired of being in the pool, there were land-based activities such as Cornhole, Tic-Tac-Toe, a bean-bag toss and the Connect 4 that Hunter Preader mastered quickly.
Heath said the pool's capacity is 180.
"In the past, we've had capacity crowds," she said. "Hopefully, we'll get there again this year."
Told what the numbers were to that point, with more than five hours remaining, she smiled and added, "I think we'll get there."
