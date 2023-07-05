BULLHEAD CITY — There was a lot to like about Tuesday's Fourth of July Pool Party at Bullhead City's municipal pool.

First, the event at Ken Fovargue Park was free. Second, it was organized with plenty of lifeguards on duty. Third, there were activities both in and out of the water. And fourth, there was free food and raffle prizes.

0705.pool party.connect 4.jpg

Hunter Preader, left, drops a disk to block his father Shane's progress in a game of Connect 4 on the lawn at the Bullhead City municipal pool.
0705.pool party.noodle race.jpg

Participants in a noodle race try to swim across the Bullhead City municipal pool with a pool noodle firmly wedged between their legs. It was one of the many games and contests offered during Tuesday's pool party.

