Free adoption month at animal shelter The Daily News Jul 6, 2023 Jul 6, 2023 Updated 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BULLHEAD CITY — It's once again Free Adoption Month at the Bullhead City Animal Shelter, in celebration of one of our nation's key tenets: freedom.“What better way is there to celebrate freedom than by spreading more freedom?” said Alyson Harms, animal shelter manager. “Uncle Sam wants you to adopt an animal from the shelter this July.”For the entire month of July, the first 50 adoptions from the shelter are being sponsored by Swanty's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram of Bullhead City.Adoption includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, medical check-up, behavior evaluation, general grooming and 24/7 lap-side assistance.Ordinarily, the adoption fee would be $100.“We’re excited for this opportunity to empty the shelter and bring new family members into the homes of our residents,” said Human Services director Jeff Tipton.The shelter previously held Free Adoption month last April and in December 2022.Shelter viewing hours are noon to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Bullhead City Animal Shelter is at 2270 Trane Road.In addition to normal working hours, the Bullhead City Animal Shelter will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15 and July 22.Animals currently available for adoption can be viewed on the city’s website at //bullheadcity.com/animalshelter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Turning lemons into lemonade: Oatman Fire Chief works to rebuild department City seeks ambitious grant to improve water taste Blood drives planned for July Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.