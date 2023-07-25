A7FL Champs.png

The Las Vegas Insomniacs celebrate their A7FL National Champion status after a close game against the Tampa Nightcrawlers this weekend at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.

 Steve Ashmore/Ashmore Media/A7FL Nevada Photographer

BULLHEAD CITY — The A7FL came to the Anderson Auto Ford Fieldhouse in Bullhead City for an event-filled weekend.

The main event on Sunday featured the A7Fl National Championship between the Las Vegas Insomniacs and Tampa Nightcrawlers in a 7x7 league with no pads or helmets, But the weekend also consisted of a 7x7 flag football tournament, American Indoor Football Alliance exhibition game, combine held by a former National Football League coach and food truck festival.

Rob Fabien, Nila Bunac, Rameses Bunac, Cory Hammond and Matt Ryan celebrate the Insomniacs championship. Donnie Bunac, Nila's husband, passed away in October 2022. He was the Insomniacs coach.
A7FL hosts a 7x7 flag football tournament in Bullhead City. Cereal Killerz team members celebrate together during a game held Saturday.
Trey Robinson gets set to take a snap for the Las Vegas Kings during an American Indoor Football Alliance game played against the Las Vegas Saints at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse on Saturday.
Cisco Cuevas and his business, Lot J Tacos, was among the many food trucks to attend the AF7L Championship. Lot J Tacos also hosts tailgates at all Las Vegas Raiders home games. 
Luiz Ojeda, A7FL national director of scouting; Chris Veira, A7FL Las Vegas division manager; and Mike Tice pose for a photo during combine. 

