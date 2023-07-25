BULLHEAD CITY — The A7FL came to the Anderson Auto Ford Fieldhouse in Bullhead City for an event-filled weekend.
The main event on Sunday featured the A7Fl National Championship between the Las Vegas Insomniacs and Tampa Nightcrawlers in a 7x7 league with no pads or helmets, But the weekend also consisted of a 7x7 flag football tournament, American Indoor Football Alliance exhibition game, combine held by a former National Football League coach and food truck festival.
"I hope Laughlin and Bullhead felt the economic impact the A7FL brought to the area," Division Owner of the A7FL Nevada Derek Duncan said. "We had 300 to 400 people staying in Laughlin and 20 Airbnbs in Bullhead, bringing income to the city."
The Insomniacs have been through it all. After losing every game during their first two seasons, the Insomniacs also lost their coach Donnie Bunac in October of 2022. With this entire season dedicated to Bunac, the Insomniacs became the first team not from the Northeast to win the A7FL Championship. It was also the first year the championship was not held in the Northeast, and the first time it featured teams from Vegas and Florida.
"Everybody was counting us out from day one," Dario Herrera said. "Everyone said we were the worst team in the league, had new ownership and brought in some new guys. We knew who this team was, and this was the goal. Nobody was going to stop us from getting here."
This game also featured the first NFL player to compete in the A7Fl — former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick and two-time pro bowler Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. While the Insomniacs scored first, the Nightcrawlers led most of the game before Anthony Wilkerson scored the game-winning touchdown with under a minute to go.
"Originally, we called a pass, but we checked out of it, and I told my offensive line were getting five to seven yards a carry, so I got behind my big guys, and it was gone from there," Wilkerson said.
Vegas ended up recording an interception on the final play to record the 50-46 win and earn the $25,000 prize.
"It was a great game," head coach James Bourgoin said. "That team is good and fast. It was a tough battle that came down to the last play. We caused some turnovers when we needed to and played as a team. We got great team chemistry, and I would go to battle with them every day."
7X7 Flag Football Tournament
The Nightcrawlers, though, did not leave empty-handed, as more than half of their team competed in the 7x7 flag football tournament. Despite forfeiting their first game, The Kings of Florida won three connective games to reach the semifinals.
They outscored their opponents 63-12 to take home the $10,000 cash prize.
American Indoor Football Alliance
Trey Robinson, who was part of the Vegas Insomniacs, also competed for the Las Vegas Kings of The American Indoor Football Alliance against the Las Vegas Saints. The Kings went winless during the regular season but picked up a 39-18 win against the reigning PCFC champions.
"It was a great experience to be out here," head coach Chris Wallace said. "The Bullhead fans are great. This facility is one of the best in the country so we really enjoyed ourselves. The hospitality was great, as well as everything in our game plan. We appreciate everything Bullhead has done for us."
Despite turning it over on their first possession, Trey Robinson, who broke LeSean McCoy's single-game fishing record in high school and also went to Missouri University, threw a touchdown pass and also recorded a rushing touchdown to give Las Vegas a 14-6 lead after one quarter.
His incredible day continued with another passing and rushing touchdown to make it a 27-18 lead at halftime before finishing with five touchdowns.
"It was really fun," Robinson said. "It wasn't the way we wanted to start in the first quarter. The second half was different as we got into our game, settled down, had fewer arguments, and played our game."
Immediately after, fans got the chance to attend a festival in the parking lot with multiple food trucks and live music.
A7FL Open Combine
For players trying to get into the league, a combine was held by former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Tice. He spent 11 seasons in the NFL before getting into coaching for 22 years, including his four with Minnesota.
During the combine, roughly 40 players participated in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump and three-cone shuttle.
"At this stage of my life and after the career I was blessed to have, any chance I can come out to support young men trying to advance themselves or just trying to have fun playing, I am there for," Tice said. "The combine went well. These guys just need an opportunity. Fortunately for me, I have a lot of people I know in the network, and if I can get a kid a tryout in the USFL, XFL, or Arena football, I am more than happy to do that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.