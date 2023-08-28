Families may be facing the loss of child care services in the next year as federal child care investment through the American Rescue Plan begins dropping off starting in September. First Things First created a short online survey about childcare challenges for parents of young children.
BULLHEAD CITY — Arizona loses $1.7 billion annually because of child care issues, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
Arizona's early childhood agency, First Things First, wants to hear from working families about childcare challenges for children age 5 and under.
The agency created a short online survey to learn how the state's child care crisis is impacting Arizona's employees. FTF is asking all Arizona employers, big and small, to encourage their employees to fill it out.
“One way to get a better understanding of how the childcare crisis is impacting businesses is to ask employees,” said FTF CEO Melinda Morrison Gulick. “We’re asking employers to share the survey with their employees with young children to get a better understanding of challenges, needs and preferences of a family’s caregiving situation.
Many families may be facing the loss of child care services in the next year as federal child care investment through the American Rescue Plan begins dropping off starting September 30, 2023.
A recent report by The Century Foundation predicts that more than 70,000 child care programs, about one-third of those supported by the American Rescue Plan stabilization funding, will close nationwide, resulting in approximately 3.2 million children losing their child care spots. In Arizona, 1,149 childcare programs are projected to close.
On aggregate, according to the report, the cost to parents across the U.S. will be $9 billion in earnings per year and the loss in tax and business revenue will likely cost states $10.6 billion in economic activity per year. The childcare workforce is expected to lose 232,000 jobs.
"This is affecting all of Arizona, not just us," said Vanessa Sandoval, First Things First regional director. "But our region — we live in a childcare desert, so if we need to work, there's not necessarily a place to put our children."
At the end of the day everyone who has a child needs them to be taken care of, Sandoval said.
"It affects professionals, school districts, social service agencies, it affects fast food restaurants, retail, everything," she said. "Is it a single parent household? They really do need the childcare and if its a double-parent household, do both parents get to work or does one have to stay home because of the cost (of childcare) and is there even childcare available right now?"
Even if there are openings, childcare also is expensive, Sandoval pointed out.
"The cost of quality is changing," she said. "When we have McDonald's paying $15 an hour, we have Panda Express paying $20 an hour, and you have certified childcare providers not making that much, it's hard to keep them. It's hard to have staff at that pay. Some of the things we also do see is that there is room at a provider, but they can't maintain ratio, so they can't take in more children."
Sandoval pointed to the new early childcare center opened by Bullhead City School District on the Coyote Canyon campus as an innovative way for businesses and organizations to address the shortfall.
"How many businesses would love to be able to tell employees that they offer onsite childcare?" she said. "It's got to be a great benefit to offer."
