Families may be facing the loss of child care services in the next year as federal child care investment through the American Rescue Plan begins dropping off starting in September. First Things First created a short online survey about childcare challenges for parents of young children.

BULLHEAD CITY — Arizona loses $1.7 billion annually because of child care issues, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Arizona's early childhood agency, First Things First, wants to hear from working families about childcare challenges for children age 5 and under.

