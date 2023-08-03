Funnel cloud?

This photo was taken by local resident Victoria Alexander in the Fort Mohave Walmart parking lot earlier this week during storm activity. It was originally thought to be a funnel cloud, but the National Weather Service provided additional insight.

 Courtesy of Victoria Alexander

FORT MOHAVE — What was thought to be a funnel cloud was spotted in Fort Mohave earlier this week and shared across social media. But meteorologists at the National Weather Service Las Vegas station provided some additional insight that points to a different category of clouds.

"What a striking photo," Clay Morgan of NWS said, when shown the image taken by local resident Victoria Alexander. "Let's break it down."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.