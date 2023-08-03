This photo was taken by local resident Victoria Alexander in the Fort Mohave Walmart parking lot earlier this week during storm activity. It was originally thought to be a funnel cloud, but the National Weather Service provided additional insight.
FORT MOHAVE — What was thought to be a funnel cloud was spotted in Fort Mohave earlier this week and shared across social media. But meteorologists at the National Weather Service Las Vegas station provided some additional insight that points to a different category of clouds.
"What a striking photo," Clay Morgan of NWS said, when shown the image taken by local resident Victoria Alexander. "Let's break it down."
In the background of the photo, the rain shaft is visible.
"In the foreground, looking across the entire width of the photo, the striated area is a shelf cloud, which is commonly seen with an approaching strong thunderstorm," Morgan explained. "The lowered area below the shelf cloud is either a lenticular cloud enhanced by wind flow over the mountains upstream (to the southwest), or a lowering of the shelf cloud itself in a small area of higher humidity.
"The small shred of cloud below that is either cumulus fractus or stratus fractus of bad weather (also called a pannus cloud or scud cloud). Shelf clouds are often mistaken for wall clouds, and fractus clouds are often mistaken for funnel clouds."
To tell the difference between them, Morgan recommends taking a time-lapse video or keeping a close eye on the clouds for several minutes to watch for rotation.
"Shelf clouds will rotate about a horizontal axis (think of a log rolling in a stream), while wall clouds will rotate about a vertical axis (think of a figure skater spinning)," Morgan explained. "Funnel clouds will rotate rapidly about a vertical axis, while fractus clouds will often either slowly rise or behave erratically."
No funnel clouds have been reported in the area this week, according to NWS Las Vegas as of Thursday.
If you see any strange cloud formations or have any questions about local weather, you can reach out to NWS Las Vegas by emailing nws.lasvegas@noaa.gov.
