garden tomato

Nothing tastes better than a garden tomato.

Last time, we talked about getting your soil ready for your flower or vegetable garden. Now it is time to put it into your raised bed or pot.

If you are planting in pots, make sure there is a drainage hole in the bottom.  Plants don’t like wet feet or soggy soil! For pots, a simple way to keep the soil from pouring out through the hole is to place a coffee filter over it before adding the soil. This will allow for the necessary drainage. Using rocks or gravel at the bottom of the pot is NOT recommended, and the coffee filters are easier anyway.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.