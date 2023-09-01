Last time, we talked about getting your soil ready for your flower or vegetable garden. Now it is time to put it into your raised bed or pot.
If you are planting in pots, make sure there is a drainage hole in the bottom. Plants don’t like wet feet or soggy soil! For pots, a simple way to keep the soil from pouring out through the hole is to place a coffee filter over it before adding the soil. This will allow for the necessary drainage. Using rocks or gravel at the bottom of the pot is NOT recommended, and the coffee filters are easier anyway.
If you are planting in raised beds, I like to have the soil ready for planting two to three weeks ahead of the planting date to allow the newly-added compost to start breaking down.
In the Mojave Desert, below 1,000 feet of elevation, the planting season is either February or September. For communities above this elevation, planting is delayed a few weeks and can be delayed a month or more above 2,000 feet. Planting time is determined by the last expected frost dates or when the daytime temperatures drop below 100 degrees in August or September.
Some seeds do better if you start them indoors five to six weeks before it is time to plant them outdoors. Other flower and vegetable seeds don’t like to be transplanted but should be sown directly in the ground outdoors. How do you know? Read the seed package!
The planting depth, the spacing needed and the mature size of the plant can all be found on the seed package. It also tells you the days to flower or harvesting. This is the estimated time it takes from the day you plant the seed until you get your resulting flower or vegetable. How much sun does the plant need? It tells you on the packet.
Generally in the Bullhead City area, the crop most gardeners want to grow is tomatoes. Fresh, garden-picked tomatoes taste nothing like what we usually settle for with store-bought. The seeds can be started indoors to get a head start on having a crop by Thanksgiving (August seed-starting). There are many varieties of seeds available, some being more disease-resistant than others. They all have different days to harvest, so plan ahead and work backwards from when you want the bulk of your fruit to be ready (yes, tomatoes are technically a fruit because they have seeds inside). We’ll discuss more on tomatoes in August.
If you start seedlings indoors, you need to allow time to “acclimate” them before you move them outdoors to their planting bed. Acclimating is a process whereby you move them outdoors for an hour or two at first and gradually add more outside time each day for about a week or 10 days. This gets them used to the heat and sunlight so they don’t keel over and die with the shock of going outdoors in the Mojave!
