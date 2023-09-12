BULLHEAD CITY — Ron Robinson's curiosity got the better of him.
"Generally I like games like bingo and bunco," he said. "I've never been much of a board game player, but I wanted to see what this is about."
Friday night's Reach Out and Play initiative at the Bullhead City Senior Campus provided an evening of intergenerational board and card games provided through a partnership between Western Arizona Council of Governments and AARP.
"The goal is really to get people who may be isolated out with friends and family for a fun, social evening," said Connie Fulkerson, WACOG wellness/caregiver program coordinator.
The new addition to WACOG's wellness program provided nearly 40 people with a free pizza dinner, snacks, candy, and a lot of fun and laughter.
The games available — including board and card games such as three variations of Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, Lifetime Lineup and Past & Present — have been reimaged from Hasbro by Ageless Innovation to help older people participate through larger, more easily gripped game pieces and quick game play.
Among the prizes available for all ages are a Walker Squawker and two robotic pets — a cat and a dog — from Ageless Innovation's Joy For All Pets.
The robotic pets can offer comfort, companionship and fun for the elderly and to those with dementia, responding in a lifelike manner to touch and hugging, without the need for feeding or special care.
Jean Cleland brought three of her grandchildren to the intergenerational game night.
"Owen — who is 5 — is a little young for this (game), but we've been having fun," she said, as they played Life Generations. "It's a neat idea and I'm really glad we won the dog, it's going home with them."
Nicole Manuelito, WACOG's volunteer coordinator said, "Though it's not as large a turn out as we hoped, we're really pleased and are hoping to grow as people hear about it. We'd like to offer Reach Out and Play about once every quarter."
WACOG offers a number of wellness programs including a chronic disease self management program, a program specifically on controlling diabetes, as well as specific programs on exercise and fall prevention for seniors.
"We're looking for volunteers who would be interested in facilitating some of these programs, Manuelito said. "We provide training for those who would like to lead workshops and classes."
Anyone interested is encouraged to call Manuelito at 928-377-4703.
For the attendees, the chance to meet new people and play games proved irresistible.
"It's something different to do," said Grace Felsner, who became the night's first winner. "We come to the Senior Center exercise program three times a week, and the opportunity to get out with friends means we always have a great time."
At her son's encouragement, Anna Wilson started attending Senior Center programs after her husband died.
"After he passed, I stayed home most of the time," she said. "My son finally told me to come here to meet people and now I come pretty regularly. I'd say it's worked out really well. And this was more fun than I thought it would be."
Cindy Kaudt works with a hospice group and said she wanted to come see what the evening was like.
"Now I can spread the word at hospice," she said. "This has been a lot of fun."
