Connie Fulkerson Jayce Wester Avery Lee Jean Cleland Owen Lee David Romano.jpg

Seated, from left, Jayce Wester, Avery Lee, Jean Cleland, Owen Lee and WACOG volunteer David Romano played a game of Life Generations while Connie Fulkerson, WACOG wellness/caregiver program coordinator, looked on during Saturday's Reach Out and Play initiative at Bullhead City Senior Campus.

 DK McDonald

BULLHEAD CITY — Ron Robinson's curiosity got the better of him.

"Generally I like games like bingo and bunco," he said. "I've never been much of a board game player, but I wanted to see what this is about."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.